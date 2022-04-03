GTA Online players are reimbursed by Rockstar for missing HSW Time Trial rewards

Rockstar Games is looking to right a few wrongs with last week's event in GTA Online.
Players recently had trouble with payments from the HSW Time Trials. They were supposed to receive 3x the normal rewards. Players who completed the challenge would receive prize money for their efforts.
However, a few Twitter users voiced their complaints on social media. For some reason, they didn't get the rewards from last week. It seems like Rockstar Games took notice since multiple emails were sent to Rockstar Support. GTA Online players should expect to see their money now.
Rockstar fixes issue that GTA Online players had with HSW Time Trial rewards
Last week, Rockstar promised GTA Online players 3x rewards for completing the HSW Time Trials. However, more than a few players didn't receive their compensation. The good news is that Rockstar is fixing these issues.
Here is what happened
Yesterday, Twitter user RexxGTA1993 noticed that he received $500,000 from Rockstar Games. He asked them why he ended up getting the cash reward for seemingly doing nothing. Twitter user Bu11et gave RexxGTA a possible explanation:
More than a few Twitter users have realized that Rockstar didn't give them the promised bonus rewards for HSW Time Trials. Apparently, enough of them sent emails for Rockstar to act so quickly. RexxGTA likely received his $500,000 for completing this challenge.
Rockstar sent players an email regarding the issue
Rockstar Support recently sent emails to various GTA Online players, including RexxGTA. Eligible players who didn't receive their rewards will be compensated with $500,000. If players still didn't get their money, they could reply to their tickets. Rockstar Support would then look into the issue further.
Remember, this only applies to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players. HSW Time Trials are exclusive to those particular systems.
Always contact Rockstar Support if something happens
Sometimes problems will arise with payouts in GTA Online missions. The above tweet is yet another example, dating back to July 2021. When enough players report their issues to Rockstar Support, they will act quickly.
Whenever players don't receive their weekly bonus for whatever reason, they can check out Rockstar Games Customer Support. Players will need to login to the Social Club if they want to submit a request.
At the very least, it's one step towards solving the problem. Players should always keep that in mind for the future. They never know when it can come in handy.
