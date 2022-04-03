GTA Online players are reimbursed by Rockstar for missing HSW Time Trial rewards

Rockstar Games is looking to right a few wrongs with last week's event in GTA Online.

Players recently had trouble with payments from the HSW Time Trials. They were supposed to receive 3x the normal rewards. Players who completed the challenge would receive prize money for their efforts.

However, a few Twitter users voiced their complaints on social media. For some reason, they didn't get the rewards from last week. It seems like Rockstar Games took notice since multiple emails were sent to Rockstar Support. GTA Online players should expect to see their money now.

Rockstar fixes issue that GTA Online players had with HSW Time Trial rewards

Drop by Hao’s Special Works to test out this week’s souped-up Coil Cyclone II – plus get 2X Rewards on the HSW Race Series, and 3X Rewards on HSW Time Trials: GTA Online events are bigger than ever with the game’s arrival on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.Drop by Hao’s Special Works to test out this week’s souped-up Coil Cyclone II – plus get 2X Rewards on the HSW Race Series, and 3X Rewards on HSW Time Trials: rsg.ms/944b3e6 GTA Online events are bigger than ever with the game’s arrival on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.Drop by Hao’s Special Works to test out this week’s souped-up Coil Cyclone II – plus get 2X Rewards on the HSW Race Series, and 3X Rewards on HSW Time Trials: rsg.ms/944b3e6 https://t.co/3krWoQr0Zs

Last week, Rockstar promised GTA Online players 3x rewards for completing the HSW Time Trials. However, more than a few players didn't receive their compensation. The good news is that Rockstar is fixing these issues.

Here is what happened

Yesterday, Twitter user RexxGTA1993 noticed that he received $500,000 from Rockstar Games. He asked them why he ended up getting the cash reward for seemingly doing nothing. Twitter user Bu11et gave RexxGTA a possible explanation:

Bu11et @RealBu11et @rexxgta I got 500k because I emailed Rockstar support about the 3X cash HSW trial not giving me my cash, I just got 500k today presumably because it is automatically detected I didn't get it. So I have gotten 1.25 Million from that time trial lol. @rexxgta I got 500k because I emailed Rockstar support about the 3X cash HSW trial not giving me my cash, I just got 500k today presumably because it is automatically detected I didn't get it. So I have gotten 1.25 Million from that time trial lol.

More than a few Twitter users have realized that Rockstar didn't give them the promised bonus rewards for HSW Time Trials. Apparently, enough of them sent emails for Rockstar to act so quickly. RexxGTA likely received his $500,000 for completing this challenge.

Rockstar sent players an email regarding the issue

RΞXX @rexxgta Got this email literally moments after logging in. That's that then. Got this email literally moments after logging in. That's that then. https://t.co/JQUQcS0ev9

Rockstar Support recently sent emails to various GTA Online players, including RexxGTA. Eligible players who didn't receive their rewards will be compensated with $500,000. If players still didn't get their money, they could reply to their tickets. Rockstar Support would then look into the issue further.

Remember, this only applies to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players. HSW Time Trials are exclusive to those particular systems.

Always contact Rockstar Support if something happens

Rockstar Support @RockstarSupport We are aware of an issue with in-game deliveries of items and GTA$ in GTA Online, including Los Santos Tuners gifts, Prime Gaming rewards, and Shark Cards. We are currently working to resolve this and will share an update as soon as it is available — thanks for your patience. We are aware of an issue with in-game deliveries of items and GTA$ in GTA Online, including Los Santos Tuners gifts, Prime Gaming rewards, and Shark Cards. We are currently working to resolve this and will share an update as soon as it is available — thanks for your patience.

Sometimes problems will arise with payouts in GTA Online missions. The above tweet is yet another example, dating back to July 2021. When enough players report their issues to Rockstar Support, they will act quickly.

Whenever players don't receive their weekly bonus for whatever reason, they can check out Rockstar Games Customer Support. Players will need to login to the Social Club if they want to submit a request.

At the very least, it's one step towards solving the problem. Players should always keep that in mind for the future. They never know when it can come in handy.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul