GTA Online players who own a yacht can still get the $1,000,000 rebate

Yacht owners in GTA Online still have a chance to save a little bit of money in the game. It is common knowledge that only the richest GTA Online players can hope to afford the Galaxy Super Yacht as the cheapest one costs $6,000,000 at minimum. However, in order to soften the blow a little, Rockstar Games is still offering the special rebate until July 6, 2022.

Rebate often refers to partial refunds that are offered in the game for one reason or another, and GTA Online players still have the time to get one. With that said, some might still be wondering if it's even worth it. This article will provide a quick overview of what the rebate entails and who it benefits the most.

How GTA Online players can claim their $1,000,000 rebate by July 6, 2022

All GTA$ bonuses and rebates delivered within 72 hours of completion. Purchasing a Galaxy Super Yacht (available at a 50% discount this week) and completing all six A Superyacht Life missions anytime this month will get you a GTA$1M rebate.All GTA$ bonuses and rebates delivered within 72 hours of completion. rsg.ms/7939acb Purchasing a Galaxy Super Yacht (available at a 50% discount this week) and completing all six A Superyacht Life missions anytime this month will get you a GTA$1M rebate. All GTA$ bonuses and rebates delivered within 72 hours of completion. rsg.ms/7939acb

GTA Online players still have until July 6 to get the rebate. Players need to fulfill the following requirements to collect that rebate:

Buy a Galaxy Super Yacht before July 6

Complete all six missions for A Superyacht Life

If done correctly, the free rebate will be sent to the player's Maze Bank account within 72 hours. Superyacht Life missions make good use of the underrated aspects of GTA Online. This includes swimming underwater, fighting under stormy weather conditions, and using high-speed boats.

In order to activate these missions, players simply need to speak with Brendan Darcy. It can be done with up to four different players.

Who is the offer supposed to be geared towards?

Truth be told, very few players will be willing to pay $6,000,000 just to earn back one-sixth of their money. However, players shouldn't think of it as getting a $1,000,000 cash reward. Instead, players can think of it as saving that same amount of money.

The free rebate is only meant for players who are already serious about buying the Galaxy Super Yacht. GTA Online simply wanted to sweeten that deal.

With that said, this rebate will only affect a very narrow target audience. Not many players are willing to spend that much on a private ship. Regardless, yacht owners might appreciate the special rebate for what it is.

Yachts are mainly a symbol of wealth and power

Under normal circumstances, most GTA Online players would never consider the rebate. A handful of players in the game have the financial means to buy a Galaxy Super Yacht, and those who do, might have to weigh the pros and cons of their investment as the yacht doesn't have too many in-game benefits.

Of course, some players may have more money than they could ever possibly spend. Ultimately, buying a yacht in the game is basically a huge advertisement for their wealth. They just want to show off to the public lobby.

Players who are still on the fence might as well buy the yacht now rather than later. The special rebate only lasts until July 6, 2022, so they better act fast. Rockstar might not give them another chance until a few months later.

