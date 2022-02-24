GTA Online Prize Ride this week is the Rapid GT Classic (February 24)

Since GTA Online's LS Car Meet came to Los Santos, a lot has changed. The car community was very happy with the Tuners DLC as it added so many new cars and customizations. Apart from the free spin, the game also allows players to win a Prize Ride every week.

This week's prize ride is the Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic. All players need to do is visit the LS Car Meet and place in the top 3 in street races for five days in a row. This car is a reincarnation of the 1972-89 Aston Martin V8 from real life. Placing the top 3 isn't as hard, and gamers should definitely go for it. It sits in the sports classic car category.

GTA Online Prize Ride this week is the Rapid GT Classic

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Prize Ride: Rapid GT Classic (Top 3 in 5 Street Races)

3x GTA$ & RP on

- Air Races

- Air Freight Cargo



2x GTA$ & RP on

- Security Contracts

- Flight School

- Trap Door Adversary Mode



Clothing unlock: Bravado Tee (Complete a Security Contract)

#GTAOnline Podium Vehicle: RetinuePrize Ride: Rapid GT Classic (Top 3 in 5 Street Races)3x GTA$ & RP on- Air Races- Air Freight Cargo2x GTA$ & RP on- Security Contracts- Flight School- Trap Door Adversary ModeClothing unlock: Bravado Tee (Complete a Security Contract) Podium Vehicle: RetinuePrize Ride: Rapid GT Classic (Top 3 in 5 Street Races)3x GTA$ & RP on- Air Races- Air Freight Cargo2x GTA$ & RP on- Security Contracts- Flight School- Trap Door Adversary ModeClothing unlock: Bravado Tee (Complete a Security Contract)#GTAOnline https://t.co/uQF2X5Ppof

The Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic is a very iconic car in GTA Online because of the car it represents. The classic Grand Tourer was added to the game via Smuggler's Run Update for the month of September 2017.

This beast is not just inspired by Aston Martin as it also showcases elements taken from Jensen Interceptor III. A few elements have been inspired by an equally legendary 1968 Ford Mustang as well.

The car can be purchased at Legendary Motorsport for $885K.

Dewbauchee Rapid GT performance and customization

All cars in GTA Online represent a vehicle from real life, but only a few legendary ones are out there. The Rapid GT Classic is exactly that in every sense of the word.

The engine on this beauty is a single-cam V8 but looks larger than the others in the game. The larger engine propels the machine as fast as 192kmph (119mph). The engine also revs higher than the 1972 V8 and seems to have been borrowed from a later version. The car's RPM meter redlines at 7500rpm, which produces massive amounts of torque.

The car handles quite well for being a muscle car, but there are chances of it flipping over while making tight turns at high speeds.

There are 25 customizable aspects to this car in the game. It may not sound like a whole lot, but it's way above average. The hoods section of the customization bit is quite enjoyable, and so is the liveries section. There are tons of possibilities with this vehicle, and gamers can truly make it their own.

Edited by R. Elahi