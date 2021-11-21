How good is the Vapid Dominator GTT in GTA Online?

The Vapid Dominator GTT is a viable car for GTA Online players, so they should at least consider it.

Los Santos Tuners introduced several new vehicles that combine power and speed. A prime example can be seen with the Dominator GTT, one of the best in its class. This muscle car isn't as flashy as other sports vehicles, but it can still get the job done in GTA Online.

Players need to consider both the price and performance. The Dominator GTT isn't cheap by any means, since it costs more than a million dollars. At the very least, it's one of the more affordable vehicles from Los Santos Tuners. GTA Online players can find some use for this muscle car.

GTA Online: How good is the Vapid Dominator GTT?

As seen in the above image, this muscle car has a very sleek design. It's clearly based on the 1969-1970 Ford Mustang. Of course, GTA Online players want substance and not just style. Here's a quick look at the Vapid Dominator GTT.

Performance and price

As part of the Los Santos Tuners update, players can expect a good performance from this vehicle. The Vapid Dominator GTT is one of the fastest muscle cars in the entire game. According to Broughy 1332, it can reach top speeds of 115.50 miles per hour.

The Dominator GTT is good for drifting, something that players can use to their advantage. It also offers great traction, so players can avoid spinning out of control.

GTA Online players can buy it at Southern S.A. Super Autos. It's one of the cheaper super cars from Los Santos Tuners, since it only costs $1,220,000. Players can also reduce the cost to $915,000, but they need to unlock the trade price first. This can be done with just enough reputation points.

Players can also win a Prize Ride Challenge

GTA Online offers weekly Prize Ride Challenges for vehicles (Image via Rockstar)

The Vapid Dominator GTT is currently available for this week's prize ride. GTA Online players must take part in the LS Car Meet Series, where they have to place first for three consecutive days. Only the most skilled drivers should attempt this particular challenge.

At the very least, players can also earn some money and Car Meet reputation. They have nothing to lose as they compete for the Dominator GTT. Better yet, earning more reputation points can also unlock trade prices. Players could try to get the Dominator GTT at a much lower price.

Final verdict

GTA Online players can't go wrong with the Vapid Dominator GTT. However, they will make the most of this vehicle if it's fully upgrade it.

The main advantage of this vehicle is the relative accessibility. While it's still expensive, it's on the cheaper side for Los Santos Tuners. Players can still expect dependable performance from this vehicle. They should only buy it if they unlock the trade price, since it brings it down to less than a million.

Overall, the Dominator GTT is very capable in most situations. Players who like to drift will make the most out of this vehicle.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider