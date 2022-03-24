Happy Update day, GTA Online gamers. This week culminates the stay on weekly updates due to Expanded and Enhanced for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S launch.

Gamers can finally rejoice as a brand new prize ride sits atop the Slamtruck at the LS Car Meet. It is the Ubermacht Sentinel XS. This is great news for gamers using the next-gen consoles and playing the new version. The car is eligible for mods at HSW.

GTA Online Prize Ride this week is the Ubermacht Sentinel XS (March 24)

The Ubermacht Sentinel XS is featured as a two-door coupe' in GTA Online. The vehicle was also featured in past games like Vice City and Vice City Stories but as a tuned 4-door sedan.

The in-game car takes its styling cues from a number of BMW vehicles like the L7, M635CSi, E23 7 Series and the E24 6 Series. The Sentinel XS can be spotted in Story mode as Amanda de Santa drives it. There is also an Epsilon variant in the story mode.

All three cars from Ubermacht are named based on the Matrix Series of movies. The names are:

Zion: Last surviving human city

Oracle: Computer program which helps humans fight machines

Sentinel: Machines that the humans are fighting.

The term XS at the end of the car's name may be a jam taken by Rockstar at BMW users (or any luxury sports car manufacturer) as they tend to overload sports-tuned cars with useless driver aid features.

Gamers can win the car from the LS Car Meet by placing in the top five spots in two pursuit series races. For gamers who miss the opportunity, the car is available for a mere GTA$ 60,000 at the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

Performance

The Sentinel XS is an all-round car in GTA Online as it features good top-speed and decent handling for its worth. The engine features a twin-cam four-cylinder setup coupled with a turbo. These are married to a 6-speed gearbox as the car features a front-engine-rear-drive setup. The top speed on the Sentinel XS is 142 km (88 mph), which is quite decent for a civilian car.

On the new GTA Online Expanded and Enhanced version, the Sentinel XS received a lot of love from the devs. The car is eligible for elite performance mods at HSW (Hao's Special Works). These mods take the performance to the next level. However, the HSW Upgrade costs a whopping $1.37 million, one of the highest prices. The individual upgrades total up to be over $200k as well.

Customization

The Ubermacht Sentinel XS has a huge fan base owing to its heritage. The BMW M3 is a fan favorite in real-life. Although Rockstar placed it as a lowly civilian car, car fanatics and grease monkeys can be seen flaunting their in-game M3s at car meets.

The Sentinel XS does not have access to HSW Upgrades on PC, PS4 and the Xbox One. The love it receives on these platforms is for the looks and customization options. This has never been considered a race car and should never be, even by new players. Customization-wise, gamers can play around with 19 presets in the menu.

The air cooler added in the front bumper section showcases an STD (Sentinel Tuning Division) logo. This is Rockstar's parody to the M Performance from BMW. If done right, the customization of this car can produce a gorgeous drift/track spec-looking car.

Edited by Srijan Sen