GTA Online Rally Race: How to participate in it in 2024?

GTA Online Rally Races adds a fun twist to the multiplayer racing competition with teams of two players depending heavily on each other. Although the payout isn't exactly great, this is an interesting game mode to keep oneself busy and can act as a fun escape from the game's usual money-making jobs like heists, robberies, and business missions.

That said, it should be noted that communication is key in this competition. You should enable voice chat; having a good microphone is beneficial. Here's how to participate in a GTA Online Rally Race in 2024 for those interested in learning more.

Here's how you can participate in a GTA Online Rally Race in 2024

Players can host any Land Race in GTA Online and turn it into a Rally Race in the pre-race settings menu. For this, access the multiplayer's pause menu, go to the ONLINE tab, click on Jobs, then select Play Job, Rockstar Created, and Races.

Rockstar Created Races playlist (Image via YouTube/Granny Theft Auto)

You can select any Land Race from this playlist, but you need to be the host to turn it into a Rally Race. If the game cannot find active sessions of your selected race, it will ask if you want to host it. This may require a few attempts but shouldn't take too long.

Once you are hosting an online Land Race, you should be able to see a Settings menu like this:

Change Race Type to Rally in this menu (Image via YouTube/Granny Theft Auto)

Go to the Race Type option here and switch it to Rally. Doing so will turn the competition into a GTA Online Rally Race.

Now, you must wait for enough players to join to begin the match. Note that GTA Online Rally Races require an even number of participants as they are contested in two teams.

This is because the driver cannot see any checkpoints or the radar in Rally mode. However, they are visible to the passenger, who must assist the former via voice chat regarding the directions along the race course. This makes it a challenging, albeit fun, activity in GTA Online.

Along with Rally Races, GTA Online Drag Races and Drift Races are also quite fun to participate in. These two are relatively new additions to the game, introduced in The Chop Shop update, and feature exciting gimmicks to keep players engaged.

As mentioned earlier, such competitions also act as a fun escape from the multiplayer's grind and might even help make the wait for the GTA 6 release date a little easier. The highly anticipated title is slated to launch next year and will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

