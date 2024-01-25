GTA 5 Drag Races: How to activate Nitrous for boosting speed

GTA 5's online multiplayer mode always has something new for players. Rockstar Games has now officially added Drag Races to the game, allowing players to pick a vehicle and compete with others in a straight line race. However, this is easier than done because you will have to skillfully navigate through traffic while also manually shifting through the gears.

Fortunately, the game does offer you a Nitrous boost during the race that makes things slightly easier, especially if you're trying to catch up to your opponents. However, several players don't know how to activate this additional boost to gain speed.

Well, this article will help you find the right key and get that Nitrous boost to shoot ahead of others during a Drag Race in GTA Online.

How to activate the Nitrous boost during Drag Races in GTA 5 Online

As mentioned before, the Nitrous boost is a great way to obtain additional speed quickly during the Drag Races in GTA Online. However, this option does not appear at the beginning of the race, which has led to a lot of confusion among the participants.

The Nitrous becomes available after you pass some of the checkpoints and spend around 25 seconds in the race. After you do so, the game will display a "Nitrous Available" banner and the right button that you need to press to use it.

It will be displayed at the bottom right corner of the screen alongside the button that changes that gear. You can use the Left Stick on your controller to activate it. Also, it is worth noting that you will only get one boost per race. So, it is advised that you use it carefully and not waste it. It is ideal to use the extra speed after you're in the highest gear and the car has reached its top speed.

This will allow you to get the actual extra speed. While almost all the Drag Races in the game give the boost when you're generally on a straight path, some can be a little devious.

Also, the Nitrous gives immediate acceleration that can be a little hard to control if you're not used to the vehicle. So, make sure to hold on tightly as you kick off the cap on that Nitrous. Using it on straight patches is better as it also allows you to see the oncoming traffic and avoid crashes.

The ongoing GTA Online weekly update is also offering 2x cash and RP rewards for completing the Drag Races, so this is the perfect time to have fun and also make a good amount of money in the game.

