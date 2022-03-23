GTA Online Redditor bails from chopper and surprises MKII griefer

When a GTA Online griefer sets their sights on someone, it may not always go the way that they planned. Sometimes, their simple attempts to grief players in between a game backfires and they are served some justice.

There must be countless moments of redemption for players who were parachuting to safety and managed to get the added bonus of giving the enemy their just desserts, griefer karma.

This article will address what happened when a GTA Online player was forced to bail from his chopper because of a MKII griefer, but quickly managed to turn the tables.

GTA Online parachute timing is everything

The gamer in the video shown above thought he was simply returning to a safe house to end the mission before noticing the MKII icon approaching them on their minimap. In a split-second decision, the player piloting the helicopter decided to leap out Mission Impossible-style, pull his parachute, and gun down his enemy in style.

In what looks like it might be planned, after the parachute is deployed, the gamer makes a fast but smooth full turn to face the griefer who has just blown up his helicopter. In the blink of an eye, the parachuting gamer was able to lock onto and take out the offending player. Many within the community expressed their awe and satisfaction at the clean kill.

The last comment above is a great example of GTA Online fans sharing their similar anti-griefer tales of survival and high entertainment value. Interestingly, this has been a common sight in the r/gtaonline subreddit where MKII griefers follow too close and fire rockets at the rear of a braking vehicle, letting them take themselves out of the equation by being too cocky. As shown below, the thread continued with joyful viewers commenting.

Commenters were very impressed with the impression the original poster made, with many leaving some entertaining comments. Surprisingly though, none are about action movie directors. The scene from the Reddit clip certainly looked like something out of a Hollywood film and was executed with some serious precision. Clearly, this is not this GTA Online player's first time up against someone on an Oppressor MKII.

The clip was almost as impressive as one of the most upvoted clips of similar content, parachute versus jet. The clip similarly showed a player ejecting from their vehicle mid-air before floating down and shooting down their enemy with a revolver. Thankfully for Redditors and GTA Online fans, there seems to be no shortage of such clips.

Edited by Atul S