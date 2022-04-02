GTA Online Redditor completes fastest resupply mission ever

GTA Online fans really enjoy visiting Reddit and its many subreddits that showcase video clips of all kinds from the game. Some of the videos are very satisfying to watch for a number of reasons.

One of the most common clips to watch is of karma being doled out to griefers. These videos often involve players performing ridiculous stunts or getting insanely lucky in the game. There are also several short and funny clips that are hilarious because they are so unbelievable.

This article will talk about how a GTA Online player completed a resupply mission in record time.

GTA Online player barely had to leave the property

The video was uploaded by u/Crimson_Carp748 and has received several comments and upvotes because of how entertaining it is. This is because it is genuinely the shortest ever resupply mission that a gamer has set out on.

The video started with the player inside his Grapeseed Document Forgery Office. He ordered a resupply of stock on the Open Road and then chose to steal the supplies rather than pay for them. This is a very common type of mission and is part of MC Business ownership in GTA Online. If gamers are flushed with cash, they might opt for the quicker option and pay for supplies that are normally delivered in a short period of time.

However, when this lucky player stepped foot outside of his property, the target, along with the supplies, was no further than 100m away. He hopped on his bike and within ten seconds had killed the enemy, stolen the supplies, and returned the short distance back to the office. This epic short clip was commented on well over a hundred times.

All of the commenters were amazed at how this clip was the shortest success story they have ever seen in GTA Online. Conversations began about why and where to own a Document Forgery Office.

Many commenters even said that as the least profitable business, it was almost not worth owning. However, the original poster disagreed. He even went on to say how much he grinds and told viewers how much he has made by stealing supplies instead of buying them.

It is obvious that a player cannot get this lucky while every time doing a resupply mission, regardless of the business. The global signal, which gives players one minute before their product is available to the whole lobby, did not even pass the 30 second mark before the job was done. This is GTA Online efficiency at its best.

