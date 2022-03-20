GTA Online Redditor finds shortcut down the stairs, the result is meme-worthy

Reddit is full of entertaining and sometimes educational GTA Online video clips. Some can show gamers how to pull off insane stunts with vehicles, while others like to show off some of the "life-hacks" in the game as time savers.

The clip in this article does just that by showcasing a player using an unconventional method of quickly getting from the top floor to the bottom via a stairwell without using the stairs.

This article will discuss this player's hilarious shortcut video clip from GTA Online.

GTA Online player in a rush has no time for stairs

It is not to say that GTA Online players are lazy by wanting to avoid stairs in a game in which they sit and play. On the contrary, it shows the ingenuity of such lethargy; new ideas can come from anywhere while playing the game. In the Reddit clip above, the player discovered that the quickest way down all the flights of stairs near the back office in the Diamond Casino was to avoid them altogether. He performed a miraculous jump meets fall to save time and a little exercise.

The clip shows a player at the top of the five flights of stairs when he decides to jump over the half-wall and fall between the steps leading to the lower levels. On his way down, he comically knocked into every side-railing on the stairwell, injuring him slightly, but ultimately saving him from a fall that high. It is the equivalent of jumping from a bridge but having blockages as a way to soften the fall.

As it was not entertaining enough, like some America's Funniest Videos clip, the original poster has dubbed over the clip with a short soundbite from an episode of Family Guy, where Peter sounds like he might be falling down some stairs. Redditors were very entertained by this dubbed falling clip; it feels pretty original somehow.

As far as GTA Online Reddit clips go, without any stunts, griefers, or violence, this is quite a wholesome, almost home-video fail clip. Viewers have watched it many times, and its upvotes and comments are rising rapidly.

GTA gamers do enjoy sharing little clips like this not only because they are funny, but honestly, all players want shortcuts in the game. Case in point the Oppressor MKII. Saving a few seconds during gameplay, especially in Heists, can make a difference to a player's take or Elit Challenge scores. Viewers will always enjoy more content of this caliber.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar