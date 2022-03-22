GTA Online Redditor flies a BMX for nearly a minute

GTA Online fans have found plenty of entertaining video clips from the game on Reddit. Some of the most popular that are being revived from years ago on YouTube are GTA 5 BMX tricks, some of which are incredible.

There has been some sort of glitch in the game, which players have noticed in recent months, whereby pulling back the handlebars of some bikes and motorbikes, they can effectively fly. This strange glitch has been showcased in numerous videos on Reddit.

This article will talk about how a Redditor did something insane using a BMX to get across a vast portion of the map.

GTA Online BMX tricks are getting way out of hand

This video was posted by u/StanOnlineyt and showed the gamer atop Mount Chiliad riding a BMX. They rode to a cliff edge before jumping off, propelling them hundreds of feet downwards towards the foot of the mountain.

However, something strange happened when the player employed a "handlebar glitch" to make it so the bike would not land. It just continued to float with the momentum, seeming completely uninhibited and missing some peaks by mere inches.

After a few seconds, the GTA Online player was flying and guiding their BMX at their own will while pulling back on the handlebars and readjusting direction. They crossed the Alamo Sea on Sandy Shores all the way over to Vinewood Hills and somehow managed to navigate their magic bike to land at the very top of the Maze Bank Tower in the middle of Los Santos.

Landed it like a true space-BMX pro (Image via Reddit @u/StanOnlineyt)

The commenters on the thread had a lot to say, from congratulating the moves to discussing the GTA Online glitch that allows these types of actions and exploits in the first place.

For anyone unfamiliar with this bike or motorbike glitch, it allows players to fly around as they wish. Once launched off appropriately on their choice of 2-wheel vehicles, they can seemingly fly across the map by pulling back the handlebars but never going for a full backflip. This creates the momentum viewers can see in the video, which basically turns these generally slow GTA Online land vehicles into airworthy modes of travel.

As a number of commenters said, they themselves would certainly be spending hours of their time trying out this method to see how true and sound it is for a variety of 2-wheeled vehicles.

Edited by Shaheen Banu