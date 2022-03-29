GTA Online Redditor flies through bridge with motorbike

GTA Online and Reddit fans really do not have to look far to find entertaining video clips of griefters, stunts and motorbike tricks performed by other dedicated players of the franchise.

Sometimes tricks are accidental, or at least look that way. Some of the stunts performed by GTA Online gamers are truly mind-blowing.

This article will talk about how a GTA Online gamer managed to launch themselves so high and far that they cleared one of the biggest bridges in the whole city.

Motorbike tricks like this in GTA Online are amazing

The gamer in the video is driving a Batti 801RR, one of the overall player favorite motorbikes in the game. It handles like a dream and can reach extremely high speeds, as demonstrated in the video above, and that is just the original version.

The player sped down the mainroads in Cypress Flats and headed south. Little did his viewers know what would happen if he struck a broken wall barrier at the end of his run. Raising his handlebars to wheelie slightly, the player was able to hit the wall just right and propel themselves a ridiculous distance.

The player flew, at the very least, hundreds of meters intot the air to the height of the Elysian Freeway Bridge, where he bounced in the middle of two traffic lanes and continued to fly through the air before setting down safely on both wheels on Elysian Island. Viewers were stunned by the feat they had just witnessed.

Many of the commenters were impressed, with one even joking that it was a far better stunt than anything he could pull off. The original poster was obviously joking or being modest with the title of his video.

Perhaps he did not expect the stunt on his Batti 801 to go so well, but he seemed sure of the end of the road and getting in a wheelie position enough that he knew something impressive might happen.

When one commententer very fairly asked how the Redditor had not fallen off the bike after such a long jump, the original poster replied with just as much surprise. Most gamers would expect quite the epic bail after such a jump, but apparently there is a trick to it.

Another helpful commenter gave his thoughts that when landing even the most insane motorcycle tricks, one must always try to land on their back wheel. Supposedly, this helps a great deal with the control of these types of GTA Online vehicles.

