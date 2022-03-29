GTA Online Redditor gets unique help from a friend to start mission

GTA Online Redditors keep coming up woth some very entertaining comments across all of their subreddit pages. Griefer failures, stunt tricks and flying skills are among a few of the most popular types of videos.

This article will talk about how a GTA Online player jumped from his friend's helicopter to land at a mission site, but not everything went to plan with hilarious but positive consequences.

GTA Online Redditors working together is a beautiful thing

The video above shows two friends flying in an Annihilator helicopter near the Downtown Los Santos area. They are in the middle of a mission to raid a warehouse and it says they need to sneak inside. What actually happened was not very stealthy at all.

After a textbook parchute jump and deploy, the descending player loops around towards his destination. At the same time, the chopper pilot had begun his descent and was trying to land near the warehouse entrance. Unfortunately, but with very funny results, the two landings coincided with each other in a brilliant manner.

As the helicopter sets down outside the warehouse, the parachuting player comes in and lands on the spinning rotor blades. Lots of blood is seen but the propultion throws the gamer directly into the green reticle of his target location and he spawns inside. This hilarious coincidence may have saved this unlucky player his life, and his friend must have been on the edge of his seat.

Some Redditors will have rewatched the clip numerous times out of disbelief at how the player did not die but was thrust into the building instead.

All of the commenters on the thread found this video very entertaining. Nobody expected such an ending when the clip first started. Many were sure it was simply a fail death video to begin with, rather than an awesome helicopter throwing a GTA Online player into a mission.

Flung into the mission circle and automatically entered the building (Image via Reddit @u/IgnSJ07)

It is hard to believe that the instant contact with the helicopter blades did not instantly kill the player in the video. Starting the mission automatically is a bonus compared to surviving what should have been a horrendous tragedy and way to go.

Reddit fans will continue to search for the best videos, and ones like this prove that there are constantly new entertaining clips being recorded by GTA Online fans all over the world.

Edited by Rohit Mishra