Top 5 most expensive helicopters in GTA Online

For GTA Online players wishing to show off their wealth in a spectacular fashion, these five expensive helicopters can be a fun purchase to do so.

There are many ways to spend one's hard-earned cash in GTA Online, so buying an expensive helicopter isn't the worst way to do so. Some of these helicopters do have a genuine niche somewhere in the GTA Online metagame as well, so they can be useful from an efficiency standpoint.

However, it should go without saying that the best helicopters aren't necessarily the most expensive.

The five most expensive helicopters in GTA Online

#5 - Akula ($3,704,050)

The Akula, as it appears in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Akula is the cheapest on this list, but it still costs a whopping $3,704,050. It's a powerful stealth helicopter with fairly strong armor and a wide assortment of weapons to use offensively.

Its weapons can't be used whilst in stealth mode, but it's still a useful (if underrated) helicopter to use in GTA Online. It has a top speed of 157.25 mph (253.07 km/h), which makes it the fastest helicopter on this list.

#4 - Valkyrie ($3,790,500)

The Valkyrie is a tad expensive for what it offers (Image via Rockstar Games)

This military helicopter is deceptively weak for a vehicle this expensive. However, it's also worth mentioning that this vehicle was released the earliest out of all of the vehicles on this list. This meant that it was the most expensive helicopter at one point in GTA Online.

The Valkyrie cannot be sold once it's purchased. It is one of two helicopters on this list with that property. Still, it has a top speed of 145.00 mph (233.35 km/h), and its autocannon can be fun to use by somebody other than the pilot.

#3 - Annihilator Stealth ($3,870,000)

The Annihilator Stealth is another stealth helicopter in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

This helicopter is similar to the Akula in that they're both stealth helicopters. The Annihilator Stealth is a lot weaker defensively, but it can also transport more people than the Akula can. It's still a quiet helicopter that can be useful to get the jump on an unsuspecting target.

Like with the Akula, the player can reduce their Wanted Level to two stars in the case that they have three stars or more. The Annihilator Stealth also has a respectable top speed of 149.00 mph (239.79 km/h).

#2 - FH-1 Hunter ($4,123,000)

The FH-1 Hunter is the second most expensive helicopter in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

The FH-1 Hunter is the most expensive helicopter in GTA Online that players can sell. Its default selling price is $2,473,800, although fans of the older GTA games might love it for its similarity to the original Hunter.

Its defensive properties are nothing special for a weaponized helicopter, although it does have a wide myriad of weaponry that can be fun to tinker with. The missiles are accurate, and its barrage rockets can be powerful in the hands of players who can aim.

Its top speed is 141.50 mph (227.72 km/h).

#1 - Swift Deluxe ($5,150,000)

The Swift Deluxe is undeniably the most expensive helicopter in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online has two infamously expensive, gold-plated vehicles. The Swift Deluxe is the cheaper of the two, but that still makes it the most expensive helicopter in the entire game. There are no fancy tricks to it as far as vehicles go; it's strictly a way to flaunt one's wealth.

It's still a good vehicle statistically, although it is worth mentioning that players cannot sell it once they buy it. It has a top speed of 157.75 mph (253.87 km/h) in GTA Online.

