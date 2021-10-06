GTA Online Redditor hilariously points out how little water is needed to operate a boat properly

GTA Online Reddit is full of funny videos, and one such clip makes fun of how little water it takes to run a boat. User u/FrankWDoom is seen taking a boat up a hill using a very tiny stream of water.

The community exploded with over 300 funny comments and 16.1K upvotes upon seeing this.

GTA Online is known to be a realistic game, and many features show how real the game is meant to be, from visible damage to vehicles to different phases of the moon.

However, this clip shows how, sometimes, the title can be unrealistic with some hilarious reactions.

GTA Online Redditor points out boat operation "flaw"

u/FrankWDoom's clip shows how unrealistic GTA Online can be at times. The video of a boat climbing a hill using a thin stream of water got many interesting responses from the community.

u/FrankWDoom also commented on his post, saying:

"Doesn't really go anywhere but I thought it was funny how far up into the hills I could get on that tiny stream. This is on the west side of the map just north of the city."

This comment got 1071 upvotes and 34 comment replies.

Redditor u/Appianis replied to U/Frank Doom's comment, stating that Rockstar Games should add this vehicle in the Custom Race modes.

u/ze_ex_21 fett that the OP (Original Post) had brought the longfin to that stream and noticed the same results even though the boat is bigger.

User u/_Abe_Froman_SKOC spoke for the community when he commented:

This comment shows how there is so much variety with the kind of content people post, and that funny content is appreciated on this subreddit. His comments received 1029 upvotes and 16 replies at the time of writing.

Another funny comment was posted by u/shockedplane, who tried to make a joke by saying that a cup of water would be enough for a boat to go racing through it in GTA Online. The comment received 561 upvotes and three replies.

Many funny things take place while playing GTA Online, and Reddit is the hub for everything interesting. Such posts are what make the subreddit as colorful as it is today.

