GTA Online Redditor pulls off perfect stunt jump in F1 race car

GTA Online fans can learn a lot from watching clips on Reddit. It's not just the brilliant griefer fail videos and BMX stunt clips worth watching. Some videos even showcase fun activities that players have not tried yet.

Some of the most fun things to try out are Stunt Jumps, of which there are a total of 50 located all over the map. These can sometimes be extremely easy, but a few can be very testing.

GTA Online Redditor has some real style and class

The video above shows a GTA Online player driving a Progen PR4, a car introduced as part of the Diamond Casino Heist update in 2020. The short clip shows the car gaining speed as it accelerates for momentum, not hitting a single item en route, and pulls off possibly the smoothest stunt jump in LSIA that anyone has ever seen.

Some players may have thought this was the BR8, the other popular and ultra-fast F1 car, but the spoiler clearly shows the difference. The driver rocketed around the LSIA multi-story carpark before ramping up the garbage disposal tip next to the airport entrance and launching himself over the fence.

During the slow-mo jump, they also executed a perfect 360° roll, landing smoothly back on all four wheels inside the airport.

Viewers were amazed at the driving skills of this user, with many commenting that they had never done the jump so perfectly. Others just wanted to pass on their respect for the mad skills shown in the clip.

Everyone was incredibly impressed with the gamer's driving skills, joking that he was like F1 legend Lewis Hamilton.

The PR4 should also receive some praise, being one of the best open-wheel vehicles in the game, with such clear supreme handling.

"Okay, before you click off, we know what you're thinking. The power, the handling, the aerodynamics, they're all very well, but what can you possibly do with as formidable an open-wheel race car as the Progen PR4 on the city streets? You're the one reckless enough to find out. You tell us."

— Legendary Motorsports description

The Reddit clip could almost be a video advert accompanying this Legendary Motorsports description of the vehicle. It is clearly one of the top performers in all of GTA Online in terms of speed, acceleration, and pin-point accuracy when it comes to control.

Edited by Ravi Iyer