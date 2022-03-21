GTA Online Redditor in Ramp Buggy takes out pursuing jet griefer

GTA Online fans and Redditors can both agree that when a video clip showcasing anything to do with the Ramp Buggy appears, it is worth watching to see what madness will unfold.

This angular low-down Warstock vehicle was simply made for letting nothing stand in its way, much of the time even flipping cars to get things out of the way.

This article will talk about what happened when a Ramp Buggy driver saved himself from a jet griefer who was on his tail.

GTA Online Ramp Buggy fun never gets old

The video clip above from the r/gtaonline subtreddit shows a gamer attempting to deliver cargo to their Nightclub when they notice gunfire coming from behind them. A quick glance back shows what appears to be a B-11 Strikeforce flying low in hot pursuit of the gamer in the Ramp Buggy, who is just tearing through traffic, as one does.

Perhaps it is luck, or a combination with a bit of quick tactical thinking, the GTA Online buggy driver launches an oil tanker from the road. When he looks back, it is clear the tanker is not what the pilot was expecting as it seems to clip him and force him to crash at the side of the highway. Many commenters were able to see that justice had been done.

There have been over one hundred and fifty comments and nearly ten thousand views on this GTA Online clip since its upload a day ago. This goes to show that much of the popularity of these clips really do hinge on griefer fails. Especially when they are as good as this one, like something out of an action movie. This is a common joke in Reddit threads after a stunt or kill that is so action-packed you would think it had a giant Hollywood budget.

The Ramp Buggy still on of the most fun cars (Image via HiddenAmongTheCrowd/Reddit)

Moments like this in these short and very entertaining GTA Online clips is what makes them so popular online. It is also the best way to showcase the most useful characteristics of defense vehicles, as proven above, and many times before on GTA's Reddit pages.

Ramp Buggy is well known as a Warstock vehicle because of its speed, durability and streamlined design. All these features make it a fantastic heist or getaway vehicle in GTA Online. It certainly ranks fairly highly on the list of the best stand-out cars available in the game.

