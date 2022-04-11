GTA Online Redditor really wants to get arrested but can't

Reddit fans are so used to GTA Online videos where the result is precisely what they want to see. However, some clips do not rely on PVP battles or even interactions. Not all videos are tricks and fails on the subreddit pages.

Some clips turn out to be hilarious because whatever is happening in the game should not be allowed to happen, which usually makes for some great entertainment.

This article will talk about how a GTA Online player with five stars tried to get arrested but couldn't for some reason.

GTA Online player entertains Redditors by being untouchable

In the Reddit clip above, a female character is parked next to some police officers, presumably outside a police building. In the clip, she has a five-star wanted level, and the note at the bottom of the screen, 'Lose the cops', is seen. However, these three officers must be off-duty or blind because they are not reacting to her.

After beeping the car horn aggressively for a while, the GTA Online player got out of her car and approached two of the officers who were having their smoke break. She pulled some dance moves and gestured towards the officers, but they had no interest in this player aside from muttering some NPC jargon.

The original poster didn't know what to think. Commenters on the thread were also baffled, with many making jokes about how the officers were on a break.

It remains unclear why these cops would do anything about the criminal right in their midst, even if it did mean interrupting a break. Indeed, once you are a cop, you take an oath that involves catching crooks even when you're on a union-sanctioned break. These officers did not get the memo.

While nobody in the subreddit comments can explain what happened, it must be generally assumed that there is some glitch. Perhaps there is an "off-duty" mode for the police when they don't react. Or maybe the code for these officers is to be on a never-ending break, a loop that cannot be broken.

A few commenters suggested that maybe if the original poster had pulled out a big bag of drugs or a weapon, that might have gotten their attention.

