GTA Online Redditor shows car glitch that allows players to earn free $900k by selling Elegy

A Redditor has discovered a new exploit in GTA Online which allows players to earn $900,000 instantaneously. The process involves the Annis Elegy RH8, a popular car in GTA Online that is offered to Rockstar Games Social Club members for free. In this article, we explore this glitch and provide a step-by-step guide for players to try out.

The above post was made by a Redditor named arisbedros222 on the r/gtaglitches subreddit. The OP (original poster) has listed the steps required to exploit a unique new money glitch in GTA Online.

To start, players will need a free Annis Elegy RH8 for this glitch to work. Most GTA Online players likely have one already, however, some players might have converted it into an Annis Elegy Custom - which will be ineffective for this purpose.

Players can obtain this free car by linking their Rockstar Games Social Club account with GTA Online. Once done, they must open the Legendary Motorsports website and purchase the Elegy. The original video, which was the first source to share this exploit, has been linked below .

Here are the steps that players must follow after buying the Elegy:

They must open the Pause Menu and go to Online > Jobs > Play Jobs > Rockstar Created Jobs > Races > Arms Race.

Once the race settings menu is launched, players have to set the number of laps to 1, the class to sports and do the race completely solo.

When choosing between vehicles, they must select the Elegy RH8 and finish the race as per usual.

When at the voting screen, players must quit the job, which will bring them back to GTA Online. From here, they have to leave the session and get back to Story Mode.

Now, players have to get back to GTA Online again, but in a solo session. This can be done from Online > Play GTA Online > Solo Session.

Once loaded, players must call their mechanic and bring in the Elegy RH8. They need to visit Benny's Original Motor Works, get the free license plate installed and the car resprayed with any color.

Now, players will have to go to the sell option and disconnect their internet on the sale confirm screen. When the game starts loading Story Mode, they have to reconnect to the internet.

Finally, players need to start an Invite Only Session, take their Elegy RH8 to Los Santos Customs, and sell it.

The Elegy RH8 can now be sold for around $900,000 in GTA Online.

Some players consider this a bit too complex for making money, but as a one-time monetary bonus, it might just be worth it for others. Players need to be aware of the risks associated with exploiting glitches in GTA Online. However, this particular glitch is unlikely to get a player banned.

Note: Opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the writer.

