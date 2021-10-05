GTA Online Redditor wreaks havoc by tossing pedestrians around with an Oppressor MK II

GTA Online Reddit is an interesting place where players post GTA memes, clips and tips for new players. One of the clips uploaded on the Reddit page was by a user named u/UsghuiYz. He shared a funny video of himself tossing pedestrians with an Oppressor MK II.

Many players use the Oppressor to grief others, but user u/UsghuiYz utilized it to fling NPCs at each other. In his video, he's found throwing an NPC at another and subsequently, the two start to fight. The video received 3698 upvotes and 55 comments from the community.

GTA Online Reddit user tosses pedestrians with an Oppressor MK II

Many players from the community were intrigued by this clip and some even tried to recreate it themselves.

One user that goes by the name u/Sanza_6ix commented "Lmao now I wanna try this" as it seems like a fun way to pass time in GTA Online. Many players from the community upvoted the comment probably because they wanted to take a punt as well.

User u/MitchMaljer was very fascinated with the clip and claimed to have watched it six times. The comment received 63 upvotes, further accentuating the clip's humor.

User u/NotJazzx claimed to have done this before and left a cheeky comment as well. He further stated that it's funnier when players fall off trying to flip NPCs in the game.

User u/Doomtoallfoes rolled back the years with a classy meme reference. He invoked an image of Randy Orton's move labeled the RKO from WWE.

u/CallMeJerryBoi stated that such shenanigans are much better than griefing the lobby with the oppressor. A strongly felt comment by anyone who plays GTA Online.

Also Read

These clips from the GTA Online community on Reddit keep the game alive and entertaining for players. GTA Online Reddit is definitely one of the more popular subreddits on the website.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul