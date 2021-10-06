GTA Online Redditors rob a bank dressed as iconic characters from Scooby-Doo

An interesting video surfaced on the GTA Online Reddit page when user u/GOLDVILLAIN posted a clip of him and his friends carrying out a heist in the game. The clip went viral on the subreddit and received 17.6k upvotes and 242 comments in just one day.

In the clip, the user shows how he and his friends are all done up as characters from the famous Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! cartoon show, including Shaggy, Fred, Velma and Daphne in the game doing the heist.

Many players reacted to this post with funny comments and appreciation for their looks in GTA Online.

GTA Online Redditors dress up as characters from the legendary Scooby-Doo cartoon and rob a bank

Many GTA Online Redditors lit up the comments section when u/GOLDVILLAIN uploaded the clip. The most popular comment was by u/Green_SkunkyTrees, who said, "When solving mysteries dont pay the bills," implying that the characters from the show needed to go through with the heist because their job didn't pay much! The comment received 1411 upvotes and 15 replies.

User u/D0miqz replied to the first comment saying "Sometimes you gotta become the mystery" as an ironical statement because it is usually the team from Scooby Doo that solves the mystery. The hilarious comment received 462 upvotes and 11 replies.

u/Cybernetic_Virus quoted one of Fred's famous dialogs asking the the gang to split up and search for the loot. This comment hit home for many users and received 457 upvotes and 3 replies.

u/trickman01 replied to the previous comment and further elaborated on the quote where Fred asks Daphne to be with him during the search. The fact that Fred always takes both the girls while splitting up, is a famous joke about the show and the reply got 105 upvotes.

Another funny comment on the thread was posted by u/lonewolf71298 saying "Ruh roh" which is basically Scooby's famous dialog in the show, where he exclaims "Uh Oh" as a sign that something went wrong.

GTA Online Reddit user u/cowsfan1972 commented " Seriously?! This is the best thing I’ve seen today. Is that your crew? That’s baddass! That’s, in a weird way, exactly how I remember the cartoon feeling when I was kid." showing his excitement to see what the uploader and his crew did with their character creation. A lot of people from the community related to his excitement and the comment has 612 upvotes.

The GTA Online Reddit community is very active and these are a few examples as to how the players interact with each other outside of the game.

