Is the Avenger worth it in GTA Online after the latest discount?

Rockstar Games has just announced Freemode Bonuses in GTA Online where players can get insane discounts on special vehicles including the Mammoth Avenger.

Normally available for $3,450,000, this giant military plane can now be purchased with an amazing 40% discount from Warstock Cache & Carry. The vehicle was originally introduced in The Doomsday Heist update back in 2017 and has since carried over the legacy of the flying beast. With so many new aircraft available to purchase in GTA online nowadays, one could wonder if it is still worth it to purchase the Avenger after this latest discount.

Why is Mammoth Avenger still worth purchasing in GTA Online 2022?

1) Toughest Armor

Mammoth Avenger is a massive titan of airplanes that can make the life of GTA Online players much easier. It is one of the biggest and toughest vehicles in GTA Online history. The military aircraft can withstand an unbelievable amount of damage, no matter the source. Being the strongest, it can even withstand homing missiles and RPGs.

2) Great Defense Mechanism

Mammoth Avenger can be equipped with many countermeasures to improve its defensive abilities. Players can choose between Chaff, Flare, and Smoke countermeasures. All three provide a different tactical advantage to players flying in the titanic aircraft. This plane can be used for various missions/heists in the game and also comes with many perks that a player should not miss.

3) Autopilot

Interestingly, the Mammoth Avenger comes with an autopilot feature that enables all players to use multiple services with it from the Interaction Menu. Players can access gun turrets available in the aircraft's cargo hold and wreak havoc from the sky while it is in autopilot mode.

4) Weaponry

The Avenger is fully customizable with all kinds of deadly weaponry such as cannons, additional remote turrets, and bombs. This weaponry enhances the offensive capabilities of the aircraft in the sky as well as gives players an advantage against ground targets. If players want an aircraft capable of annihilating enemies, they should not miss this one.

5) VTOL Mode

The aircraft is also equipped with VTOL mode functionality which does more than just assist in landing. It allows the players to hover like a helicopter. Players can then aim and shoot with more accuracy and fewer chances of engine failure. VTOL combined with armor is a force to be reckoned with.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Kick off a month of Freemode Bonuses in GTA Online, starting with Triple Rewards for Business Battles this week, and more: rsg.ms/606dd1d Kick off a month of Freemode Bonuses in GTA Online, starting with Triple Rewards for Business Battles this week, and more: rsg.ms/606dd1d https://t.co/y2IQGg5rw0

Clearly, the Mammoth Avenger is one of the best military aircraft in the game and an aircraft that can go toe-to-toe with other heavy weaponry vehicles in the game easily.

Note: This article represents the author's own opinions and thoughts.

