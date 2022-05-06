Why should GTA Online players buy the Progen GP1 this week?

Rockstar Games recently announced Freemode Bonuses in GTA Online, where players can purchase a brand new Progen GP1 for a mind-blowing 30% discount this week from Legendary Motorsport.

GTA Online is filled with hundreds of vehicles, including cars, jets, boats, aircraft, bikes, and more. Players hustle every day in the game to earn money, and eventually need to purchase better vehicles. This article will discuss everything about this impressive supercar, which is currently available at a great deal.

Everything you need to know about the Progen GP1 in GTA Online

The Progen GP1 supercar is powered by a V12 engine and comes with a 6-speed gearbox with a modern Progen logo on the front side. It has a rear-mid engine and a rear-wheel drivetrain. The car is certainly a beauty with its sleek aerodynamic appearance and a true beast with its incredible performance.

Warstock Cache and Carry describes the supercar as:

“Seasons will change, fashions will come and go, economies will tank, the wholesome popstars of today will be leaking their bondage tapes tomorrow – but the GP1 will always remain. This is what defined supercars for a generation, perhaps for all time: as pure and flawless as the smile of a newborn, or a crystal of perfectly refined meth, or the smile of a newborn experiencing perfectly refined meth.”

Inspired primarily by the iconic real-life McLaren F1, it is one of the fastest vehicles in the game's open world. The supercar is blessed with top speed and quick acceleration. However, it has been available for a couple of years now in the game, which makes one wonder if it is worth it to purchase the supercar in 2022.

Why should GTA players purchase Progen GP1 this week?

With it being one of the fastest cars, players can save a lot of time during missions/heists by using this supercar whenever they need it. Furthermore, players can also participate in online races with other players and earn some serious cash by winning races with this vehicle. The supercar can be stored in any of the player’s properties/garages easily and later fully customized at Los Santos Customs.

This week's massive discount brings the total price of the supercar to just $882,000, which is just too good of a deal to pass on.

Whether you want a supercar for a mission or just want to roam the free open world of GTA Online, Progen GP1 handles all of this with incredible style and grace.

Additionally, Rockstar Games is giving out triple rewards for completing Ron missions this week. If you do not own enough money to purchase the supercar yet, this is the best time to grind and get it in the game.

