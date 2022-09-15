How does GTA Online's Service Carbine differ from Carbine Rifle?

M16 rifles are probably among the most popular weapons in GTA Online. They are very reliable and have a high damage capacity, thus gamers generally take their help to eliminate NPCs or other players.

A new M16 rifle was introduced into the game with the Criminal Enterprises DLC. The weapon in question, which can be acquired in a specific way, is Service Carbine. It has caused a lot of discussion among the gun fanatics, but most of the discussion has always led to one single question: how is the Service Carbine different from the Carbine Rifle in GTA Online?

To answer this question, this article provides players with the difference between the Service Carbine and the Carbine Rifle in GTA Online.

How the Service Carbine differs from the Carbine rifle in GTA Online

Service Carbine's damage output is higher

Service Carbine's damage output is higher than the Carbine Rifle. With the former, players can take out enemies in GTA Online with only 10 shots, whereas the latter needs at least 11-12 bullets. Service Carbine can also take out players quicker than its counterpart because of this, even though the latter has a faster rate of fire.

Service Carbine is also the third most-lethal rifle in its class because of how easily players above rank 100 can be killed with it.

Inspiration behind both of weapons

The Service Carbine is probably the more recognizable variant as it is based on the M16 A1 and M16 A2, which were extensively used during the Vietnam War. The Carbine Rifle is mainly a mix between an M16 rifle and an AR-15 rifle, thus the latter provides a more modern edge to its design.

Moreover, Carbine Rifle has been a part of the GTA series since the 3D Universe games, so it has a long history with the franchise. Thus, it has been through many renditions and designs, making it hard to pinpoint only one inspiration behind this rifle.

Players can get the Service Rifle for free

One of the biggest differences between these two weapons is the way players can acquire them. For the Carbine Rifle, players can buy it from the Agency Armory for $13,000. Meanwhile, GTA Online players can get Service Carbine for free, but not in a typical way.

To get the latter gun, players need to collect five of its components, which are the barrel, mag, receiver, sights, and scope. These parts can be found in 10 different locations that players have to travel to and find. These are are known as the Crime Scene locations and parts will spawn randomly in those areas.

Players will also get RP and other rewards for finding those parts, so this is a major plus for anyone looking for an exciting treasure hunt. Finally, the moment that all parts are collected, they can be assembled into the Service Rifle. It will then be available for upgrade in the Ammu-Nation store.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan