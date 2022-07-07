5 best GTA Online weapons with the highest damage

There is a fair amount of variety in weaponry available in GTA Online for players to choose from. Every weapon has a unique mix of advantages and disadvantages that are influenced by things like rate of fire, range, and damage output, among other things.

The variety in choice can also become an obstacle for many players, as they can get overwhelmed with so many options. To help them make a decision, this article will list five weapons in GTA Online that cause a lot of damage.

5 weapons with the highest damage output in GTA Online, ranked

5) Heavy Revolver

The Heavy Revolver in GTA Online is more powerful than the Pistol.50 but not as potent as the Marksman Pistol. It has the power to reduce a high-level player's health in half, ignite a non-armored automobile engine in four bullets, and if aimed at the fuel tank, destroy it in two shots.

The revolver does 256 damage per shot on automobiles because of its high damage per shot and additional 60% damage against vehicles.

The oil reservoir, which is normally found in front of driver’s rear wheel, needs 330 damage points before it explodes, and the majority of land vehicles have 1000 damage points in their engines (before they burn). Heavy Revolvers can be a good choice due to their versatility.

4) Assault Shotgun

With 32 damage per pellet, the Assault Shotgun has a relatively high damage per pellet for a shotgun (higher than the Pump Shotgun's). Instead of the customary eight, there are six pellets in each shot, enabling the player to potentially cause full 192 damage — assuming all pellets reach the intended target.

The Assault Shotgun is very effective at close range due to its damage profile. Like other shotguns, it has a wide pellet spread. This which means that the opponent is likely to sustain little damage even at close range because fewer pellets will make contact, wth the damage diminishishing with distance (starting at five meters).

GTA Online's Assault Shotgun's distinctive feature is its automatic shooting mode. Because of this, players can fire follow-up bullets fast and score more hits, making the Assault Shotgun particularly effective in terms of damage-per-shot. This also provides the weapon with increased efficiency at mid-range and in blind fire.

3) Advanced Rifle

In GTA Online, the Advanced Rifle has the same rate of fire as the Bullpup Rifle at 500 rounds per minute. It also has one of the greatest damage per shot in its class alongside the Compact Rifle and Heavy Rifle, allowing it to stay quite competitive among assault weapons.

In close and medium-range battles, the Advanced Rifle is a highly well-balanced and powerful weapon that can swiftly neutralize enemies. The weapon's drawbacks include decreased overall accuracy and spread. It is possible to add a scope, flashlight, silencer, and an extended magazine to it as well.

2) Combat MG Mk II

With the same rate of fire, the Combat MG Mk II significantly outperforms the standard Combat MG in GTA Online, especially, in terms of damage (from 45 to 47). As a result, it is an effective weapon against foes and unarmored vehicles. Standard Magazine can hold 100 rounds by default, while a box magazine can hold 200 rounds.

When the heavy barrel is used, long-range damage decreases from 30% of most weapons to 50% of point-blank damage (like with other Mk II weapons). It may also be upgraded with a muzzle brake, grip, and sight — all of which increase accuracy and reduce recoil, making it a highly consistent and dependable weapon for takedowns at most ranges.

1) Heavy Sniper Mk II

With the same rate of fire, the Heavy Sniper Mk II outperforms GTA Online's standard Heavy Sniper in terms of damage (up from 216 to 230). Despite possessing the same damage multiplier (x1.39) against other players as the standard Heavy Sniper, one shot in the chest with standard ammunition is still insufficient to kill a high-level opponent while they are still at full health.

They may still inflict serious harm and continue to deal damage to vehicles, and particularly aircrafts. The weapon also has access to night vision and thermal scopes, which have a lower magnification than the advanced scope, but are still useful for seeing players in the dark or detecting heat signatures. These scopes are in present in addition to the basic zoom scope and the advanced scope.

Additionally, it has access to a suppressor that is designed for covert assaults and an extended clip that increases the magazine's capacity to eight rounds (making it the most powerful suppressed weapon). Muzzle brakes are another option for reducing recoil, albeit they are not particularly effective given the low shot rate.

