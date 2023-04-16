GTA Online’s Vigero ZX is still an amazing HSW car in 2023

When it comes to current HSW-compatible muscle cars in GTA Online, one could argue that the Declasse Vigero ZX is the best. The first thing players will notice is its reasonable price of around $1,947,000, which is not much for a vehicle like this. Moreover, while some other automobiles may be considered overpriced in terms of performance, the Vigero ZX isn’t one of them. Instead, it offers many advantages, such as:
- Excellent speed
- Decent acceleration
- Good turn radius
- Responsive handling
- Camaro-based design
Since this car supports HSW upgrades, players can even tweak its performance by applying them. Doing so will make the Vigero ZX one of the best automobiles to purchase in 2023.
GTA Online players won’t regret buying the Declasse Vigero ZX in 2023
The Declasse Vigero ZX is a top-tier muscle car that can be used for racing as well as cruising around Los Santos. According to tests carried out by none other than famous data analyst Broughy1322, this vehicle's base version has the fourth-highest top speed among cars that support HSW Upgrades: 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h). It also shines on tracks with the fourth-quickest lap time of 1:06.249 in the sports class.
Now, if players apply HSW Performance Upgrades to the Vigero ZX, they can max out its top speed. This will enable the vehicle to reach 157.50 mph (253.47 km/h), making it the fourth fastest HSW car in GTA Online. Even though players have to pay extra for the enhancements, these will help them make the most of this ride.
Interested buyers can visit the Southern San Andreas Super Autos to get the muscle car in 2023.
What makes the Declasse Vigero ZX so special in GTA Online?
GTA Online’s Vigero ZX has been created with an elegant design that comprises cues from different Chevrolet Camaros:
- Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE - Wheels
- Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 (2017-18) - Overall design
- Chevrolet Camaro SS (2019) - Headlights
It features visual characteristics, giving it a modern and aggressive styling:
Front body
- Lower grille
- Small intakes
- Black extender
- Narrow upper grille
- Manufacturer logo
- Modern Headlights (dual-circular units)
- Unique hood lid
- Chrome cam covering the engine (under the hood)
- High-beam lights (depending on the bumper)
Side body
- Black-colored side skirts
- Yellow reflectors on the sides of each bumper
- Horizontal handles
- Painted wing mirrors
- Plastic trim (all around the windows)
- Small spoiler on the trunk lid with three supports
Rear body:
- Inset formation on the upper-rear body
- Manufacturer’s logo on the trunk lid
- Large tail lights (both main and brake units)
- Two reflectors on each side
- Small diffuser blades on the bottom-rear
- Rectangular-shaped exhaust tips
- HSW badge on the passenger side (if HSW upgrades are applied)
Players should buy the Vigero ZX before Rockstar Games decides to increase its price like the developers recently did with other popular vehicles.
