GTA Online’s Vigero ZX is still an amazing HSW car in 2023

When it comes to current HSW-compatible muscle cars in GTA Online, one could argue that the Declasse Vigero ZX is the best. The first thing players will notice is its reasonable price of around $1,947,000, which is not much for a vehicle like this. Moreover, while some other automobiles may be considered overpriced in terms of performance, the Vigero ZX isn’t one of them. Instead, it offers many advantages, such as:

Excellent speed

Decent acceleration

Good turn radius

Responsive handling

Camaro-based design

Since this car supports HSW upgrades, players can even tweak its performance by applying them. Doing so will make the Vigero ZX one of the best automobiles to purchase in 2023.

GTA Online players won’t regret buying the Declasse Vigero ZX in 2023

The Declasse Vigero ZX is a top-tier muscle car that can be used for racing as well as cruising around Los Santos. According to tests carried out by none other than famous data analyst Broughy1322, this vehicle's base version has the fourth-highest top speed among cars that support HSW Upgrades: 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h). It also shines on tracks with the fourth-quickest lap time of 1:06.249 in the sports class.

Now, if players apply HSW Performance Upgrades to the Vigero ZX, they can max out its top speed. This will enable the vehicle to reach 157.50 mph (253.47 km/h), making it the fourth fastest HSW car in GTA Online. Even though players have to pay extra for the enhancements, these will help them make the most of this ride.

Interested buyers can visit the Southern San Andreas Super Autos to get the muscle car in 2023.

What makes the Declasse Vigero ZX so special in GTA Online?

GTA Online’s Vigero ZX has been created with an elegant design that comprises cues from different Chevrolet Camaros:

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE - Wheels

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 (2017-18) - Overall design

Chevrolet Camaro SS (2019) - Headlights

It features visual characteristics, giving it a modern and aggressive styling:

Front body

Lower grille

Small intakes

Black extender

Narrow upper grille

Manufacturer logo

Modern Headlights (dual-circular units)

Unique hood lid

Chrome cam covering the engine (under the hood)

High-beam lights (depending on the bumper)

Side body

Black-colored side skirts

Yellow reflectors on the sides of each bumper

Horizontal handles

Painted wing mirrors

Plastic trim (all around the windows)

Small spoiler on the trunk lid with three supports

Rear body:

Inset formation on the upper-rear body

Manufacturer’s logo on the trunk lid

Large tail lights (both main and brake units)

Two reflectors on each side

Small diffuser blades on the bottom-rear

Rectangular-shaped exhaust tips

HSW badge on the passenger side (if HSW upgrades are applied)

Players should buy the Vigero ZX before Rockstar Games decides to increase its price like the developers recently did with other popular vehicles.

Poll : Do you own a Vigero ZX in GTA Online? Yes, of course! Not at all! 0 votes