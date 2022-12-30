GTA Online's Western Powersurge is finally available for players - Performance, price, and more

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online finally sees the Western Powersurge, a new electric motorcycle featuring the most powerful engine of any vehicle in the game, finally make its debut in the game. Unfortunately, the two-wheeler has a lot of drag, which reduces its top speed from what it should potentially be able to attain.

The Western Powersurge's performance is on par with other electric vehicles, meaning that it accelerates quickly, but has a low top speed. The in-game speedometer indicates an average speed of 139 mph, although popular YouTube streamer Broughy1322, in a video, hasn't posted the actual top speed due to the in-game winter snow still being around.

One can purchase this motorcycle for $1,605,000. Currently, there is no Trade Price.

Everything you need to know about Western Powersurge in GTA Online

An all-electric plaything for the climate-conscious biker with a permanent magnet motor that packs enough torque to incur additional baggage fees. And yes, you deserve one.



GTA Online players can purchase the new Western Powersurge for $1,605,000 from Legendary Motorsport. Alternatively, one can buy it at the Luxury Autos Showroom, but only in its debut week and any future weeks that may feature it.

The full description from the Newswire mentions:

"As the new year approaches, fresh inventory is hitting the showroom floor. Introducing the all new Western Powersurge Motorcycle, an all-electric plaything for the climate-conscious biker. Yes, dumping out carbon is a thing of the past. Yes, the permanent magnet motor packs enough torque to incur additional baggage fees. And yes, you deserve one."

The Western Powersurge is eligible for use in races in GTA Online.

Performance

Broughy1322 has covered the new motorcycle in the above video, mentioning how snow increases the top speed, which is why there is no official data yet. The in-game speedometer shows a top speed of 139 mph, although GTA Online players can increase it to over 140 mph by performing wheelies.

Based on Broughy1322's video posted above, the motorcycle's data is as follows:

Western Powersurge: 0.951 Engine Power Value / 23.75 Drag Value

Ideally, vehicles will have high Engine Power Values and low Drag Values. The Western Powersurge has the highest Engine Power Value in all of GTA Online but is hampered by a high Drag Value that lessens its top speed.

Broughy1322 then states that this motorcycle isn't at the level of HSW vehicles, but is still fairly good.

Other details of the new GTA Online motorcycle

This is the official image used for this motorcycle (Image via Rockstar Games)

The new motorcycle has all the usual upgrades found on other bikes. Players should consider getting the Electric Future Side Fairing, which adds traction to the vehicle's performance. On a less important note, this bike has a unique electric sound whenever the player cranks it up.

