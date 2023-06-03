GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC: List of new features and gameplay improvements

GTA Online’s new summer DLC called San Andreas Mercenaries was announced by Rockstar Games on June 3, and it's expected to bring a lot of new content. In a recent Newswire post, this title's developers shared exciting insights about the upcoming update, which is set to offer fresh vehicles, characters, random events, and some major improvements to the multiplayer experience.

While Rockstar is yet to reveal more details about this free expansion, the announcement provided a lot of information regarding it. This article will share everything known about the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update so far.

GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC 2023 - New features, missions, gameplay improvements, and more

- Top Gun Maverick themed update

- A few contact missions where you take down Merryweather

- Charlie Reed is the main character

- The Los Santos Angels will help you take down Merryweather

- New private work

First, Rockstar Games has shared the theme for GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries DLC. Merryweather Security, otherwise known as contract killers, is scaling up and eliminating all competition across the map. Players will need to team up with “elite pilots and ex-military operators” to go toe-to-toe with the private military firm.

Aside from the new missions, this title's developers shared multiple gameplay improvements coming to GTA Online as part of its Summer Update 2023. Here’s a complete list of things fans can expect from the DLC:

A brand new character named Charlie Reed will debut as an aircraft mechanic and will be a main character in the story expansion. New enhancements and upgrades for Mammoth Avenger seem to play a significant role in this exciting new update. Players will get to install a brand new Operations Terminal to the Avenger, along with weapons system upgrades. Gamers will be able to access their Avengers without owning a Hangar or suitable property. The plane will be fully customizable from the Hangar itself, where players can save the aircraft as well. A new set of random events will debut as part of the DLC drip feed. A brand new Tactical SMG will be added to the game. Time Trials will be shuffled daily. Mors Mutual Insurance will be able to repair all damaged vehicles at once. Players will be able to use an alternate control scheme for sprinting, which is hold to sprint. Gamers will get to custom-tag their garages and possibly give them different names for easy access. Players will be able to use the Albany Classique Broadway and Willard Eudora for Taxi Work missions when they apply Taxi liveries on these vehicles. New props and weather effects — such as snow — will debut in the Creator mode, granting more freedom to players. New vehicles — including one car, an SUV, and a jet —.will be part of the DLC. A new set of missions.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Join a renegade outfit to take down Merryweather Security and other dangerous adversaries in San Andreas Mercenaries — the next explosive GTA Online update coming June 13: rsg.ms/bbaaae7 Join a renegade outfit to take down Merryweather Security and other dangerous adversaries in San Andreas Mercenaries — the next explosive GTA Online update coming June 13: rsg.ms/bbaaae7 https://t.co/Lq9kI9CYZN

GTA San Andreas Mercenaries DLC will be rolled out on June 13, 2023, for all major platforms: the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

