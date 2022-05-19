GTA Online is still alive and thriving in 2022

It is extremely impressive that a 2013 multiplayer game like GTA Online is able to succeed in 2022 and exceed expectations time and time again. There is certainly a section of the fanbase that wants the game to crash and burn, but if the current data is to be believed, the reverse seems to be true.

The recent Take-Two Earnings Call revealed:

"In the period, Grand Theft Auto Online maintained its massive audience size from the prior year, while growing 8% and 74% as compared to the fourth quarters of fiscal 2020 and 2019, respectively."

With no end in sight for this iconic game, it is easy to see why.

GTA Online is still a huge success in 2022

The game is even more relevant now than it was back then (Image via Rockstar Games)

It is of no surprise that GTA Online is doing incredibly well in 2022. The game recently got ported to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S as a standalone title, and that is not even mentioning how PS5 players got the game for free for the first three months. It was not just a simple port, either.

Rockstar Games introduced new graphics modes, better FPS, and a slew of new vehicles related to Hao's Special Works, along with some minor balancing to Nightclubs and MC Businesses. One controversial new addition was GTA+, but Take-Two has stated the following about the service:

"Yes, we haven't given have any news about broadening the subscription offering. We're thrilled about how it's been rolled out so far. We're thrilled with the conversion rate. And it's clear that consumers really like the opportunity to engage with GTA Online and they value the -- what we're offering through a subscription."

If the conversion rate is as great as the company touts, then it is logical to assume that the game will still have several more years ahead of it, at the very least. There can be plenty of players who dislike what the game represents today, but that does leave the title with a sizable chunk of the fanbase who loves the game.

Popularity on various platforms

GTA Online is part of GTA 5 on Steam (Image via Steamcharts)

The game is available on various platforms. Rockstar Games does not provide specific numbers per platform, but it is clear that GTA Online's updates affect its popularity on Steamcharts. For example, there is a sizable net boost of players every time there is an update. Here are some examples:

+24.63% in December 2021 (The Contract)

+27.06% in July 2021 (Tuners)

+39.36% in December 2020 (The Cayo Perico Heist)

+5.67% in August 2020 (Los Santos Summer Special)

There is usually a minus in percentages shortly after the update happens. Predictably, the peak players also cap out around these updates. Keep in mind that Steamcharts only show players who play the game on Steam, so it will not include the Epic Games Store or various consoles.

There has not even been a major update for the GTA Online on Steam this year, and it is still one of the most played games on the platform.

Grand Theft Auto V still sold very well in April (Image via PlayStation Blog)

The base game is still widely downloaded across various consoles, even though it is a 2013 game. One part that helps GTA Online stay relevant is the major updates that happen biannually. These updates usually introduce several new vehicles and features for players to mess around with, yet it is also worth mentioning that the game has had more frequent updates lately.

GTA Plus and the recent next-gen update have breathed some new life into an already popular game, and it is unlikely to slow down any time soon.

Edited by Saman