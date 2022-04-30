Is GTA Plus worth paying $5.99 a month for?

GTA Plus is one of Rockstar's most controversial decisions as of late, yet one must wonder if it's worth it. This subscription service costs $5.99 a month and offers different rewards every month. The game itself costs nothing once a player owns it, but there has been significant backlash towards GTA Plus, given the "pay-to-win" aspect of it.

As of right now, only PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players can choose to purchase this service. There will be people who blindly buy everything Rockstar throws at them, just as there will be those who adamantly refuse to get this subscription based on principle.

Hence, it's worth looking at the indecisive players and seeing if the service is worth it for them.

GTA Plus is okay for players to buy, but the rewards aren't really worth it

Each month offers different rewards, but they generally follow the same format:

$500,000

Free HSW vehicle and upgrades

Free property

Free clothing

A free livery

Bonuses on certain types of missions

Access to Shark Cards+

These are the worst rewards that Rockstar can offer to players, but all of these incentives (sans Shark Cards+) are easily obtainable by those who have access to The Cayo Perico Heist. Similarly, owning an Agency and having access to other businesses largely makes free items pointless.

Not to mention, $500,000 barely gets anything of value in this game. Still, it can be valuable for players who barely have time to enjoy the game due to real-life circumstances.

Looking at the value of GTA Plus

The first reward worth looking at is the $500,000. Usually, GTA Online players would have to grind or buy a Shark Card to get that money instantly. The closest Shark Card is the Bull Shark, which costs $9.99. In this case, GTA Plus is a far better value than buying a single Shark Card.

Speaking of Shark Cards, GTA Plus members can purchase Shark Cards+, which gives them 15% extra value over the original Shark Cards. The value of one's GTA Plus membership increases as they spend more money on the game.

However, those who detest Shark Cards won't find that perk to be beneficial. The only other benefits they have are the free items. Take the May to June bonuses, for example.

The free Agency is located at Rockford Hills, which would normally cost $2,415,000. That's a sizable amount of money to save, and the $5.99 price isn't too bad, considering it's far below minimum wage in most states. In this situation, one would have to determine if they would like to save a few hours of work for only $5.99.

Generally, this service is most advantageous for new players. They're the ones who need these properties and free items the most. Veteran players who already have every property don't benefit much from these freebies.

Last but certainly not least, is the free exclusive access to a vehicle with HSW performance upgrades. GTA Plus members get to try it out before other players can, which is why some see the service as P2W.

If it's a month with an especially broken vehicle, then this subscription is absolutely worth it for racers who want to win easily.

