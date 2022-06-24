GTA Online Stunt Races: How to find, 2x bonus, and more

In its latest weekly update on Newswire, Rockstar Games has presented the perfect opportunity for GTA Online players to put on a devil-may-care approach to road safety. Throughout the week, they have a chance to earn double the rewards for various exotic activities in Los Santos, including Stunt Races.

Rockstar going overboard with its larger-than-life graphics and gameplay is not a new phenomenon for the GTA community. Stunt Races are no different.

These races are a class of speed races added to GTA Online in the Cunning Stunts update, released on July 12, 2016. It features expansive circuits, loops, rings of fire, and hamster-like tubes for gamers to ride through.

A host of other features were also incorporated, including props, boost strips, the occasional multi-car pile-up, and many racing and motocross-themed clothing items made available for purchase.

Locating Stunt Races in GTA Online

Stunt Races can be found by first entering the pause menu. Users can then click on "Online" then "Rockstar created," followed by "Stunt Races." From there, they can choose whichever race they want to play from the series of Stunt Races that appear. These races also appear as pink stunt-wheel symbols on the map of Los Santos.

With a maximum of 16 players in the lobby, the races function as any other race would. If they would rather, users can also play solo.

The lobby interface has a checkered flag background and border, which is specific to these kinds of races. Unlike other races, Stunt Races can only be played in the standard mode.

The races feature checkpoints scattered throughout the stunt-based circuit, with excessive use of the in-game world's infrastructure, buildings, and props, as well as all the new props made available. These new props include ramps, boosts, stoppers, spinners, loop-the-loops, bowling pins, and other exciting features.

Initially, with the 2016 cunning stunts update, only 15 Stunt Races were added to the iteration. Over the years, following various updates, 50 Stunt Races have been made available in GTA Online.

Several new vehicles have also been added along with the race and race circuits, including stunt motorcycles, new supercars, and off-road vehicles.

Tips and tricks to win Stunt Races in GTA Online

Cunning Stunt Races are a particular test of racing abilities as they make their way around Los Santos' iconic landmarks and through Blaine County. Given the double rewards waiting to be claimed at these racetracks this week, putting on the best wheels is essential.

Apart from that, there are a few sure-shot ways to claim the treasured checkered flag, regardless of the level of racing experience:

Given the number of racers fighting for a compartment on those narrow race tracks, getting a head-start as soon as the whistle blows are essential. Gamers can also use the boost start mechanic from standard GTA Online races.

Several races get split into multiple tracks. It is essential to select a route and clock the checkpoints' color to ensure one is following the right one.

Making way through the tubes, one of the easy ways to maintain speed is by riding up the walls. This way, it is easier to maintain a high speed while going around the bends. Timing this with the tube exit can give players an added advantage. Riding down the wall will give the vehicle a slight boost in acceleration and speed.

The green patches on the race tracks also give the vehicles a boost. Thus it is essential to aim for these when driving. Alternatively, it is crucial to ensure avoiding the red patches since they slow down the vehicle.

The race tracks feature various obstacles such as spinning barriers and rotors, and colliding with them slows down the vehicles and put players far behind in the race. It is imperative to keep an eye on the tracks to avoid these obstacles.

Inarguably, thus, it is the best time to put the pedal to the metal and fly through the streets of Los Santos.

