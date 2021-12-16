GTA Online The Contract official trailer revealed

It is a big day for Rockstar Games with the release of the GTA Online The Contract DLC today. Rockstar Games has finally released an update, where the GTA 5 storyline carries on.

The comeback of Franklin, Lamar, and Chop in the latest update has gotten many fans excited about the Contract. In addition to the return of storyline characters, the game features hip-hop producer and rapper Dr. Dre. A new trailer uploaded by Rockstar Games showcases the collaboration with Dr. Dre in the latest DLC.

Rockstar Games reveals official trailer for GTA Online The Contract

The new trailer for GTA Online: The Contract DLC is no short of being a big-budget action movie trailer. It showcases Dr. Dre, a new character who is a hacker, and the comeback of GTA 5's Lamar. The new trailer also shows a new weapon in the game along with a weaponized vehicle.

Players also get to see the premise of one of the new missions, which involves breaking into the FIB building. Dr. Dre revealed to the players that his phone was not lost during the Cayo Perico cameo, but it was stolen. The gameplay of The Contract DLC looks packed with car chases, intense missions, and a continuation of the storyline that players thought ended with GTA 5.

How to play GTA Online The Contract DLC

Players who are looking forward to playing The Contract DLC can simply download the update on their desired platform and get right into the action. The DLC was released on December 15, and the update has been implemented across all devices.

Players can manually update the game in case their automatic updates have been turned off in their respective online stores. The many features in the DLC include seven new cars, with more coming out as drip feed vehicles and two new weapons.

Players will also get to see the return of Franklin, Lamar and Chop eight years since GTA 5 was released and catch up on what they have been up to since the storyline ended.

