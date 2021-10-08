GTA Online weekly event: Here’s how to earn double and triple the rewards

The GTA Online weekly event is finally here, and from now until October 13, players can double their rewards from Special Cargo sales.

Of course, there are more special offers in store. The GTA Online weekly event also promises to double and triple the rewards elsewhere. Players should take advantage of it while they can. This applies to everything from competitive races to adversary modes.

The GTA Online weekly event also offers free vehicles and test rides at the LS Car Meet. Last but not least, players can earn discounts on a few properties. It's a great time to maximize business profits. Here is what players need to know about this weekly event.

Earn double and triple the rewards with this GTA Online weekly event (and so much more)

Special Cargo sell missions now offer double the money and reputation points (RP). Players can decide how much they want to sell from their warehouse. There is more to look forward to with this GTA Online weekly event. Here's what else players can expect this week.

Triple the rewards for Air Races and Stunt Races

Take it to the streets or take it to the skies for triple the rewards (Image via Rockstar Games)

Daring players can inject a dose of adrenaline into their veins. Right now, they will earn triple the money and RP with Air Races and Stunt Races. This GTA Online weekly event is perfect for competitive racers.

Double the rewards for VIP Challenges and popular adversary modes

VIP/CEO work and challenges offer double the rewards (Image via Rockstar Games)

VIPs and CEOs already live a life of comfortable luxury. GTA Online players will have an even greater time with this weekly event. They can now earn double the money and RP for VIP Work and Challenges.

Players can also do the same for Adversary Modes. Here are the ones that are returning this week:

Inch by Inch

Keep the Pace

Offense Defense

Sumo

These popular modes will last until October 21. Players will need to rely on their quick reflexes if they want to win.

GTA Online is giving the spotlight to the following vehicles

This GTA Online weekly event brings attention to several hot vehicles (Image via Rockstar Games)

LS Car Meet is giving away a free Karin Calico GTF. Players must participate in the LS Car Meet Series Races. The Calico GTF will be given away to players who finish first or second on six consecutive days.

Players can also test drive the following vehicles:

Dinka RT3000

Pfister Growler

Vapid Dominator GTT

Finally, players can win a free vehicle from the Diamond Casino and Resort. They can spin the Lucky Wheel and potentially get a Nebula Turbo.

Available discounts

Earn discounts on various properties this week (Image via GTA Online)

The GTA Online weekly event offers fair discounts to players. This week mainly focuses on the following real estate:

Special Cargo Warehouses : 35%

: 35% Executive Offices: 40%

This offer will only last until October 13. That's when this GTA Online weekly event will end. Players can also get discounts on these hot vehicles:

Declasse Voodoo (and Custom variations): 30%

(and variations): 30% Lampadati Komoda : 30%

: 30% Karin Sultan and Sultan RS : 30%

and : 30% Truffade Nero (and Custom variations): 30%

(and variations): 30% Coil Brawler: 40%

Benny's Original Motor Works also offers a half-off for every hydraulic upgrade.

Also Read

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by R. Elahi