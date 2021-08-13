What is the fastest car in GTA Online in 2021?

GTA Online features a number of lightning-fast vehicles, each more of a beast on the fast-track than the other.

From flying cars to weaponized trucks to luxurious (and relatively useless) yachts, GTA Online features a diverse assortment of vehicles. Over the years, Rockstar has released enough cats to pack quite a few showrooms to the gills. Driving is, after all, a big thing in GTA Online.

The age-old question, however, remains unanswered. There's no unanimous agreement on which car boasts the highest top-speed in GTA Online so the answer often differs.

That said, this article talks about the car that's not only rated as one of the fastest but also the coolest in the game, namely the Ocelot Pariah, the vehicle that rules the fast track in GTA Online.

Is the Pariah the fastest car in GTA Online?

This is not an accessible sports car. It won't rub its avant-garde bodywork in your face and let you grope its dashboard on the first drive. It's dignified, sophisticated - even a little aloof. It will only reveal its charms for just the right handler. But one day, after years of practice, you'll become aware of the utter contempt in which you now hold the rest of the human race, and you'll know you can finally say "I drive a Pariah. - GTA Wiki

The overall design of the Pariah seems to have been inspired by the Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato while the gills and the headlights seem to take inspiration from the Ferrari 812 Superfast and Ferrari Portofino.

Recorded at a top speed of 136.00 mph (218.87 km/h), the Pariah is arguably the fastest vehicle in GTA Online, earning a slight edge even over the infamous Itali RSX, which is recorded at a top speed of 135.30 mph (217.74 km/h).

The Pariah also boasts excellent acceleration and great traction. Its handling is extremely nimble; and it barely requires any instruction from the driver, seeming to smoothly wheel across the road on its own.

The Pariah is ideal for beginners as well as expert players. It makes for a great addition to the player's garage, and is simply one of the best vehicles in GTA Online, not to mention the fastest.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul