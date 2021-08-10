GTA 6 is super hyped up by the community. Although it's not even announced yet. It can also be called the most awaited game in the world ever since the release of Cyberpunk 2077.

GTA 5 became a success due to its characters and its storyline with three protagonists. Characters like Franklin Clinton, Michael De Santa, and Trevor Philips showed players a story that had plot twists, some funny moments as well as some backstabbing betrayals.

GTA 5 took the game in a new direction by letting players play through three different characters' stories. This made the game more dynamic and gave players a choice to decide what they want to do within the game.

With each character so versatile and hailing from different backgrounds, the game is unpredictable with its outcomes.

GTA 5 has three different endings, and players can decide how they want the story to end. The final decision comes down to Franklin having to decide between killing Michael, Trevor or fighting against the antagonists.

Why Rockstar should reuse GTA 5 characters like Trevor and Michael in the GTA 6 story

Characters like Trevor and Michael are iconic in the gaming industry because of their personalities.

Trevor is an unstoppable force of rage who does whatever he likes and loves being a professional criminal. His unfiltered speech and ruthless attitude makes him a definite crowd favorite.

Michael shows the players a different side of crime. Being a family man, he wants to get out of the game as soon as he can to live a safe and comfortable life. The fact that Michael and Trevor have been best friends for a while really says a lot about their dynamic through the years.

GTA 6 will have many new characters in the game, but having Trevor and Michael will increase relatibility for players getting into the game. GTA 6 should have them as side characters in the game, maybe even giving missions to the new protagonists.

If GTA 6 is based in the past, it can also show fans the background story of both these characters and how they got to where they were in the beginning of GTA 5, with Michael presumed dead and Trevor laying low.

A look into the past will also allow Rockstar games to merge timelines of games such as GTA 4 and GTA 3.

Going with the approach of setting GTA 6 in the future because of all the futuristic vehicles and weaponry in GTA Online will also give players a good experience of being able to continue their life in Los Santos while getting a chance to explore new age Vice City too.

