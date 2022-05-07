Redditor discovers a hilarious fake GTA cover

GTA fanbase consists of many types of gamers. Some are OG fans who have worshiped the franchise from the beginning. Grand Theft Auto 5 boosted the game's popularity to an all-time high and many players started playing with the launch of this installment in the franchise. However, just like many games out there, GTA's playerbase has its fair share of trolls and fakesters.

The recent discovery of a new fake cover for a GTA game has been making the rounds on Reddit. The cover reads Grand Theft Auto Rio de Janeiro and it also comes with the PlayStation Two badge. However, fans were quick to see the funny side and spot the fake.

Redditor finds another hilarious fake GTA cover

Reddit has always been the go-to platform for gamers who are looking for news and tips regarding GTA. There are multiple subreddits dedicated to the game that house a lot of fans. The r/GTA subreddit recently saw a post about a fake GTA cover. The post, by u/Laveee1999, got more than 600 upvotes and many comments discussing the fake cover.

The cover states that it is a game for PlayStation 2 as it bears all the legitimate logos and badges in the right places. However, there are quite a few things wrong with it.

A little-known fact, but a very telling one, is that every GTA game cover has a helicopter of some sort in the top left corner. Even for DLCs, spinoffs, extensions or main games, it is a prevalent feature for all the games in the series.

Another mistake on the cover is that it only uses a two-by-two image layout style. All the main games in the series use a three-by-three layout, with some using a two-by-two layout for the last row. Only extra games like Liberty City Stories and Vice City Stories use this layout. Therefore, it seems that this was most likely aimed at being more like them.

The cover may look fake, but the game is quite real. It is, of course, not developed by Rockstar. It looks like a modded version of Vice City. Superficial mods that replace cars, change textures, colors, etc have been used in this game.

The post stirred up quite the discussion in the comments. Gamers even said that it would be cool if the game would have allowed traveling to different countries for specific missions. A Redditor cited examples battling the Yakuza in Japan, having a few missions near the Mexican border, etc.

The Grand Theft Auto community is a vast one that has been built over decades. The series has some great games that feature iconic characters such as Niko, CJ, Tommy, and Claude. Modding is very prevalent in the community and even GTA 5 has a huge modding community around it. There are several mods for cars, graphics, realism, etc. Several players use these mods to make the games even more fun.

Edited by Mayank Shete