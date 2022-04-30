YouTuber recreates Fast Five opening scene in GTA 5 via mods

GTA 5 has been out for quite some time now, almost a decade to be precise. Throughout the last eight years, gamers have come up with various unique in-game moments.

Some gamers spend time finding glitches, bugs, cool spots, easter eggs, etc. Then there's the modding community. They add various elements to the game to completely transform it.

Anjing Studio, a YouTube channel, recently posted a video that completely recreates the iconic Fast and Furious Five opening scene. The Indonesian YouTuber has almost got a million views on the post. This article talks about the video.

Anjing Studio recreates Fast Five in GTA 5

The GTA series and the Fast and Furious series have a dedicated fan base. The 'Family' fans created in both universes have crossed over or coincided quite a few times in the past.

The car community fanbase in the game and the movie series is filled with car enthusiasts. Frequently, fans recreate legendary vehicles from the Fast and Furious movies in-game. This may sometimes be done with the use of mods.

However, Anjing Studio has taken it to a whole new level. The gamer has recreated the entire Fast Five opening scene in the game. The similarities are uncanny. Even close-up shots, details of surroundings, etc., have been kept in mind.

The two-minute clip starts with Dominic receiving a life sentence, just like in the movie. The YouTuber has made the video in a split-screen style which runs the film and the game simultaneously.

How was the scene recreated in GTA 5

Anjing Studio has a highly creative mind as the creator made full use of the Rockstar Editor. A bunch of mods were used in the making of the scene as well. Stuff like the Menyoo PC trainer mod, Scene Director, Cars, etc., were all modded in.

Watching the making of the video will genuinely help viewers understand the amount of work that went into the making. It may have been posted as a blooper reel, but the effort is visible.

What looks simple in the movie is ten times more difficult to recreate in GTA 5. Driving cars in sync and pulling off complex maneuvers while staying in formation is quite difficult.

Intricate details were also kept in mind. The scene where the prisoners walk into the bus was made possible by pulling them with a car. This was done to make sure they walked together and in a straight line.

Two different buses were used to match the movie's interior and exterior shots. The crash was the best part. Mia's 180-degree turn and Paul's (RIP) brake check were absolutely on point. Only the creator knows how many takes and hours this must have taken to recreate.

This GTA gamer showcases the possibilities in store that come with a creative mind. To clarify, Anjing Studio is a part-time content creator and only does it in free time as a real-world job pays the bills. Hats off, Anjing Studio. Well done.

