How to build Paul Walker’s Skyline GT in GTA 5 

Rockstar Games is focusing on car culture with GTA 5 and GTA Online. In today's world, it is impossible to think about car culture without considering the impact of the Fast and Furious series.

The movie has been the reason for many to start loving cars and to embrace the adrenaline-fueled lifestyle. The impact that Paul Walker has made on the car community with his commendable acting, is one that will be remembered forever.

When the world lost him, everyone was in shatters, but Rockstar games helped ease the pain by letting players customize a car to look exactly like his from his last movie.

GTA 5 has many options to modify vehicles in the game. Los Santos Customs and Autoshops provide players with a number of customizations that they can add to their favorite vehicles.

There are a few simple modifications that players can do to make their ride in GTA 5 to look exactly like Paul Walker's car from Fast and Furious. The trend started as a tribute to the actor and his love for the sport.

A Guide to building Paul Walker’s Skyline GT in GTA 5

The car that players need to build Paul Walker's Skyline GT in GTA 5 is the Elegy Retro Custom. Players can do this by going to the Benny's Original Motorworks website and buying the Annis Elegy RH8.

The next step for players is to make their way to Benny's Original Motorworks to customize the vehicle. The main modification that players need to make is to get the Upgrade: Benny's Original Motor Works Kit, which costs a hefty $904000.

It is advised to get all the top performance upgrades, so that the car can be as fast as possible.

List of Modifications that players need to make to make the car look exactly like Paul Walkers car:

1) Front Bumper - Painted Extended Splitter

2) Rear Bumper - Stock

3) Bumper Accessories - Stock

4) Intercoolers - Stock

5) Chassis - Stock

6) Doors - Stock

7) Fenders - Wide Angular Rear Fenders

8) Exhaust - Chrome Tip Exhaust

9) Hood - Stock

10) Roll Cage - Street Half Cage

11) Neon Layout - Front Back and Sides, Blue

12) Livery - Midnight Racer

13) Primary Color - Brushed Aluminum

14) Trim Color - Ultra Blue

15) Skirts - Drift Skirts

16) Spoilers - Extreme Downforce BGW

