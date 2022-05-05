Reminder: GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition to leave Xbox Game Pass on May 15

The GTA Trilogy saw all three games from the previous era get a remaster. It sounded like a great idea at first, but they were full of bugs at launch. The titles were pretty much unplayable until Rockstar Games released a few patches.

Thanks to Rockstar and Microsoft's partnership, San Andreas spent a little time on the Xbox Game Pass. Game Pass members were able to try the game for free.

Recent activity shows that the title will leave the subscription service after just a few months. But that is neither surprising nor sad.

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition is about to leave Xbox Game Pass

gamepasscounter.com LEAVING SOON:GTA: San Andreas- The Definitive EditionSTEEPFinal Fantasy X/X-2 HD RemasterThe Wild at HeartThe Catch: Carp & Course FishingEnter the GungeonRemnant From the Ashes LEAVING SOON:#XboxGamePassGTA: San Andreas- The Definitive EditionSTEEPFinal Fantasy X/X-2 HD RemasterThe Wild at HeartThe Catch: Carp & Course FishingEnter the GungeonRemnant From the Ashesgamepasscounter.com https://t.co/MkaW6MT3QI

Last week, Game Pass members noticed GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition listed under the Leaving Soon section. This segment generally lists the games about to leave the free-to-play scheme that comes coupled with the membership.

The Game Pass allows members to play specific titles for free until the developers keep them on. The membership program introduces new free-to-play games by replacing old ones every month.

Fans may think this is a little too early to pull out a game from the Game Pass. But in reality, Rockstar has a history of doing this, as the same treatment was doled out to Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5.

The Game Pass typically sees the games list refresh twice every month, once around 15th-16th and once at the end of the month. However, it is pretty much confirmed that Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Definitive Edition will no longer be available from May 15.

Fans are sure to have mixed reactions as many hated the reboot owing to the bugs. Even OG gamers, who regard San Andreas as the best game in the series, were quite disappointed.

Rockstar had released a few fixes, and some were quite massive, but the game remains far from perfect. The developer had even apologized for the monumental blunder they made.

Completionists going through the nth playthrough with this game will need to hurry. As stated above, GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition will leave the Game Pass around May 15.

CJ's story is quite fun to play through, and just the main story is about thirty hours long. However, gamers looking for that completionist medal will need to clock in about 80 hours before the 15th of this month.

To be honest, this game going away from Game Pass isn't quite a big deal. The bug-ridden mess that it is, Rockstar dropped the ball with this one.

Most fans already own the original version, which is no less than a masterpiece. Apart from visual enhancements, the Definitive Edition doesn't add much. There is no additional content or hidden missions to uncover. The story and achievements are all the same.

Note: The article showcases the opinions and views of the writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer