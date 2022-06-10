GTA rivals Saints Row launches free character customizer: How to download and more details

The Saints Row series is a long-time rival of the GTA franchise and is perhaps best known among the games dubbed 'GTA clones'. To increase the hype for their upcoming Saints Row reboot, Deep Silver Volition has released a demo of the game featuring the highly-praised character customizer.

The app is called Saints Row Boss Factory, since it allows players to customize the protagonist, also known as the Boss. It is free to download from the official Saints Row website.

Saints Row Boss Factory available to download, outclasses GTA Online's character creator

The Saints Row series has always been considered a competitor to GTA games, starting with the first Saints Row title in 2006. Since then, the franchise has developed its own distinct identity, aided by the critical acclaim of Saints Row 2 and the massive sales of Saints Row 3.

The reboot had initially received an overwhelmingly negative response, owing to how cheesy and toned down the game appeared in the reveal trailer. This was exacerbated by the developer's hostile response towards the fans who criticized the game.

However, because of how detailed this feature was, the reveal of the character (as well as vehicular) customization drew a lot of attention to the game. This even managed to drown out the voices of the original fanbase, resulting in a new generation of gamers eager to try the game.

How to download the character customizer demo

To download and try out the free character customization app, players must do the following:

Visit the official Saints Row website (saintsrow.com) and click on Boss Factory , which appears at the very center of the page. Alternatively, players can also visit bossfactory.saintsrow.com/download, which will take them directly to the download page.

Choose the platform on which to play the game. This includes PC (Epic Games Store), PS4/PS5, and Xbox One/Series X|S.

The final download is done from the respective store based on the player's platform. The application takes up around 5 GB on PC, and this may vary depending on the platform.

What is Boss Factory and how does it compare to GTA Online's character creator?

Saints Row Boss Factory allows players to customize and build their protagonist, the titular Boss, ahead of the game's launch. Bosses created by players can be uploaded to the Boss Gallery, where they can be downloaded by other players for use in their games and vice versa.

Not all of the clothing and accessories will be available right now, as they will be revealed when the game comes out. If players sign up for a Saints Row Account, they will receive the Marshall Rocket Launcher as a free weapon. Meanwhile, they will receive two free helmets for their Boss if they use Boss Factory. All of this will become available in-game.

Comparing Saints Row's character customizer with GTA Online's character creator would be unfair, as the former simply blows it out of the park. GTA Online introduced an innovative heritage feature that allows players to choose their protagonist's parents and grandparents. This is a cosmetic feature that affects the protagonist's appearance.

However, the customizer is not nearly as in-depth, even when compared to earlier Saints Row games. Most of the created characters look similar to each other, and their physique cannot be changed in any way. Meanwhile, the character customizer in the new Saints Row does not just surpass GTA Online; it is a massive improvement over earlier Saints Row titles.

After trying out this customizer, Grand Theft Auto fans would definitely want GTA 6 to feature something similar.

