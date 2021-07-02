GTA RP: Did NoPixel fabricate the xQc ban-unban drama to gain popularity?

Ever since its update in February this year, the NoPixel GTA RP server has run rampant on the internet.

So much so that it climbed ahead of League of Legends and Just Chatting as the most popular category on Twitch.

The server houses several high-profile streamers like xQc, Buddha, summit1g, Valkyrae, and Sykkuno.

xQc was permanently banned in May (Image via Sportskeeda)

However, xQc and his antics on the GTA server have been a treat for his ardent followers, with thousands tuning in to see him cause mayhem on the streets of Los Santos.

Sadly, his relationship with other roleplayers on the server has landed him in turbulent waters frequently. Additionally, a private server like NoPixel has a set of fixed rules that every streamer must follow. That's easier said than done for a notorious streamer like xQc.

The Canadian streamer received four temporary bans from the server before he was permanently kicked for trying to bypass the server's guidelines.

This is where things get interesting. The Canadian streamer was brought back by the server, which was a rather surprising turn of events.

The reason for the same is pretty simple. xQc's absence from the server caused a massive blow in terms of views. Views kept fluctuating and the streams became uninteresting, implying that xQc's GTA RP streams kept NoPixel afloat.

The former Overwatch pro is currently the most watched streamer of 2021, while also being the most controversial.

However, this controversy is what has enabled GTA RP to break records and establish itself as a force to be reckoned with.

Sykkuno and summit1g suggest GTA RP needs xQc to survive

Both the aforementioned streamers have been a part of the server since its update and have been involved in a number of heists. xQc and Sykkuno have been partners in crime for several intense heists, including "Rainbow Road," where they robbed all three banks on the said road.

Sykkuno believes GTA RP was dull and boring without xQc (Image via Sportskeeda)

Even though the three streamers don't have a lot in common and can't be called "buddies," both Sykkuno and summit1g have pointed out that GTA RP is dull and stale without xQc's erratic streams.

His return marks a moment of celebration for GTA RP viewers. Even though he returned as his cop character Pierre Paul, there is no doubt that his streams will usher in chaos and controversy. Hopefully, the GTA RP train will get back on the right track and we'll find xQc upholding the rule of the law.

