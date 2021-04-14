GTA RP and NoPixel server: How have they reignited interest in GTA 5?

Fans of the GTA franchise were overjoyed to learn that GTA 5 rose to the top of the streaming charts this past year. The trend seems to have continued well into 2021, with the game riding on a massive wave of momentum after having recorded their biggest sales numbers in 2020.

According to Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick, December 2020 was the game's most successful period since its launch. This led many to wonder why so many players were jumping back into the GTA 5 wagon in the last few months.

Much of the game's recent success can be attributed to one source in particular: GTA RP. Roleplaying has always been an integral part of the gaming community, and many titles have had roleplaying mods and servers in the past.

However, no other game lends itself to roleplaying and emergent storytelling quite like GTA 5.

Grand Theft Auto 5: GTA RP and NoPixel server

GTA RP is essentially the highest level of immersion one can have within the world of Grand Theft Auto 5.

At its most basic level, players have to take up an in-game role (as an NPC) that they must carry out with realistic behavior, sticking to storylines and basically keeping up the act. This leads to them playing out storylines that are absolutely joyous to watch. This can also result in some of the best moments in streams.

There are many popular servers that give players an opportunity to inhabit a role within the game world and play with other users who are doing the same thing.

NoPixel

NoPixel stands out as one of the most popular servers out there. It is frequented by popular streamers such as xQc, Valkyrae and Summit1G.

Each server offers a unique set of mods. The release of NoPixel 3.0 saw many popular streamers flock to GTA RP and NoPixel, while other streamers have quit.

Player applications to NoPixel number in the thousands, but the approval process is very restrictive, perhaps in a bid to ensure the quality of the game on the server. Only the most popular of streamers have been able to play on the NoPixel server.

The rules of RP ensure that even the most popular streamers stick to their roles. Streamers like xQc have been banned repeatedly for failing to stick to their roles and keep up the immersion.