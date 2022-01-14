GTA RP on Twitch turns ugly as streamer accuses OpTic MBoZe of setting up real-life ‘hit’ on him

The recent fight between GTA RP star PENTA and Call of Duty players FaZe ZooMaa and OpTic MBoZe took an ugly turn outside the roleplaying world, with the former accusing them of putting out a 'hit' on him.

The drama began over the arrest of FaZe ZooMaa on the streets of Los Santos by PENTA and his police crew. However, things took an unexpected turn when OpTic MBoZe joined in and issued threats against PENTA on Twitter.

PENTA and FaZe ZooMaa's scuffle in GTA RP goes south on Twitter

During a recent GTA RP stream, PENTA and his police squad arrested FaZe ZooMaa's character. While ZooMaa was arguing about his arrest, fellow RP player TheChief1114 made fun of his voice by comparing it to American actor Gilbert Gottfried's eccentric tone while imitating it quite perfectly.

"Hi, I am Gilbert Gottfried and I'm getting arrested."

The hilarious mocking from TheChief1114 caused FaZe ZooMaa to be quite furious and he later broke a server law by rage quitting while he was getting arrested.

ZooMaa returned to the server and broke another rule by trying to run over the police crew with his vehicle. However, he was arrested by PENTA's squad. Like last time, his rage quit again while he was in a prison cell.

ZooMaa was furious with PENTA's antics. The FaZe Clan star even reported him on the server and later posted an out-of-context clip on Twitter of PENTA insulting someone.

OpTic MBoZe made the situation more ugly by replying to ZooMaa's tweet with a threat to put a hit on PENTA.

PENTA @PENTA_live in case anyone is wondering the state of RP on twitch @BoZe just openly put a hit out on me on twitter (real) in case anyone is wondering the state of RP on twitch @BoZe just openly put a hit out on me on twitter (real)

The GTA RP star later reacted to the beef getting escalated on Twitter to the point where he received real-life threats from the OpTic Gaming member.

"This is what this roleplay beef has escalated to."

FaZe ZooMaa and OpTic MBoZe have since deleted their tweets, including the latter's threat against PENTA. However, many RP fans are enraged by the COD players' behavior for beef on a roleplaying server.

In the end, RP players were left horrified about how a minor beef in GTA escalated to a full-blown Twitter fight involving real-life threats. PENTA and a considerable number of fans are peeved with the situation. It will be interesting to see how the NoPixel server admins and OpTic Gaming handle it.

