GTA San Andreas beginner guide: How to unlock Wang Cars

Wang Cars is an asset in GTA San Andreas with an infamously convoluted way to unlock it. Unsurprisingly, the challenge of obtaining this property is why many gamers resort to looking it up via guides. This article will detail how you can get Wang Cars, which will include:

How to unlock it

Its cost

The amount of money you get out of it

It is worth noting that this guide also applies to GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. That remaster was very faithful to the original game, with this unlock method being one of many things that went unchanged.

How to unlock Wang cars in GTA San Andreas

You won't see an option to buy this property unless you complete its requirements (Image via u/AlexisLore75)

There are two main requirements that you must fulfill in order to unlock the ability to purchase Wang Cars in GTA San Andreas:

Complete Yay Ka-Boom-Boom Complete Driving School

Yay Ka-Boom-Boom is one of the mandatory storyline missions in the San Fierro storyline, so most gamers should easily complete that requirement. The main thing that might stump some players is that they must complete all lessons from Driving School, too.

For those who don't know, Driving School is located south of the Doherty Garage in San Fierro. This school is even closer to the Doherty Safehouse, which is an optional home that you can buy for $20,000 in case you wish to save near the location.

Driving School is not mandatory for the main storyline, which is why some gamers might miss it. You just need to get at least bronze or higher on all tests to unlock Wang Cars.

Buying Wang Cars in GTA San Andreas

You can collect the profit from this property by touching the yellow dollar sign icon (Image via Arqade - Stack Exchange)

Once you fulfill both criteria, it's time to purchase this property. It costs $50,000, and you will get access to the following missions from Cesar:

Zeroing In

Test Drive

Customs Fast Track

Puncture Wounds

Completing all four missions will unlock the following rewards:

Uranus

Elegy

Sultan

Savanna

Exports and Imports

Stratum

A revenue stream of $8,000 per day

Do note that the revenue stream caps out at $8,000, so you are advised to collect it often to maximize how much money you can get out of it. The missions for Wang Cars already give you $25,000, so it only takes almost four days afterward to recoup the initial $50,000 it took to get this property.

Exports and Imports

One of the main benefits of owning this property in GTA San Andreas is the ability to unlock Exports and Imports. This feature essentially allows you to sell vehicles listed on a blackboard, as well as the ability to purchase vehicles that you have previously exported.

This activity can be quite profitable, as careful drivers can earn anywhere between $10,000 to $105,000 depending on the car listed on the blackboard, with most vehicles hovering around the $30,000 to $40,000 range. That's a decent amount of money that GTA San Andreas players can get, especially if they plan to purchase all the properties and clothes in this game.

You will gain access to the Exports and Imports activity once you complete the third mission in Wang Cars, which is titled Customs Fast Track.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : Do you play the original San Andreas, or the Definitive Edition? Original Definitive Edition 0 votes