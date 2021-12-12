GTA San Andreas vs Vice City vs III: Which game has stood the test of the time the best?

The GTA Trilogy clarifies that GTA San Andreas feels the most modern to play compared to Vice City and III.

The GTA Trilogy has numerous flaws, but some elements feel more modern than the originals. However, it's still faithful to the original games (some would argue, too much so). Hence, it's a good collection of games to use as a reference point regarding which three titles feel the best to play today.

All three games are playable in the modern era, but GTA San Andreas feels the best play for most players. It's the most popular of the three titles and the most recent GTA game of the bunch.

Why GTA San Andreas stood the test of time

GTA San Andreas is the most popular out of these three titles (Image via Rockstar Games)

Technically speaking, everybody will have a different opinion about which game feels the best to play today. Although GTA San Andreas has more features than the other two games, other factors are to consider.

All three games are fun to play, but GTA San Andreas's flaws are the least noticeable, whereas its advantages shine even brighter than its competition. The following sections will include several short summaries for various comparisons.

How GTA III feels to play in the modern-day

It's a fun game but can be an acquired taste for some gamers (Image via Rockstar Games)

Out of the three games in the GTA Trilogy, GTA III feels the most old-fashioned. That's primarily because it is the oldest of the three games, meaning that it lacks some of the features introduced later in the series. Naturally, some of those features make its contemporaries feel better to play.

Here is a quick list of what might frustrate modern gamers:

Terrible vehicle durability

Several hostile gangs that are dangerous to the player

No map in the original game

Limited movement options

Limited vehicle diversity

Unimpressive graphics (especially the original game)

GTA III benefited the most when it came to graphical improvements in the GTA Trilogy (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is what GTA III lacks compared to the other two games:

Swimming

Crouching

The ability to bail out of a moving vehicle

Map size

A reason to aim for 100% Completion

Licensed music

Safehouses (fewer places to store vehicles)

Vehicle durability

Interiors

Here is what GTA III does better than the other two titles:

A silent protagonist can't be as annoying in some situations

A darker setting

It's easier to earn money

How GTA Vice City feels to play in the modern-day

GTA Vice City is still a classic (Image via Rockstar Games)

There's something oddly ironic about a game set in 1986 feeling somewhat modern compared to more contemporary games. Nonetheless, Vice City stands out for its legendary soundtrack and adds some quality-of-life features that the previous game solely missed.

Here is a quick list of what might frustrate modern gamers:

Limited movement options

Unimpressive graphics (especially the original game)

It looks nice in the GTA Trilogy (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is what GTA Vice City lacks compared to the other two games:

Swimming

Strong female characters

Diversity in its map locations

Story originality

Here is what GTA Vice City does better than the other two titles:

80s music

A story based on drugs and rising to the top

Character model cheat codes

Takes advantage of the GTA Trilogy's graphics the best

How GTA San Andreas feels to play in the modern-day

GTA San Andreas still feels fun to play today (Image via Rockstar Games)

With the most recent game from the original GTA Trilogy, it should come as no surprise that it feels the most modern to play. GTA San Andreas was one of the best-selling GTA games, only behind GTA 5.

Funnily enough, its popularity has created thousands of mods, many of which fix some people's problems with the original game. Even if one wishes to ignore that for a moment, GTA San Andreas still feels the most modern to play out of the original GTA Trilogy.

Here is a quick list of what might frustrate modern gamers:

Unimpressive graphics (especially the original game)

All-or-nothing collectible system

The GTA Trilogy doesn't improve much in GTA San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is what GTA San Andreas lacks compared to the other two games:

The game's story can feel too fantasy-like at times (lacking in realism)

Rewards sprinkled throughout various levels of its collectible system

Improvements in the GTA Trilogy (the other two games benefitted more by comparison)

Here is what GTA San Andreas does better than the other two titles:

It has the most features (quality-of-life and gameplay)

More customization options

Skills to raise

Best vehicle options

An extensive modding scene

It has the most cheat codes

All significant islands feel immersive and unique

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

