Where can GTA San Andreas players find special outfits?

GTA San Andreas offers the largest selection of clothes in the classic trilogy, along with a few special outfits.

Similar to GTA Vice City, players can immediately switch into a full costume. GTA San Andreas players don't have to look for different shirts and pants. It's a fast and easy process, but these special outfits have requirements. Players have to meet a few objectives before they can use them.

Most special outfits are purely cosmetic, although a few will grant some abilities. GTA San Andreas players will likely wear them for the sole purpose of entertainment. For example, a player could wear a cop uniform while doing Vigilante missions. They just need to know where to find these outfits.

Where to find special outfits in GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas players can wear their special outfits by accessing their wardrobe. There should be a function that allows them to wear it. Here's where players can find special outfits in GTA San Andreas.

Gifts from girlfriends

There are a total of six girlfriends across the state. Each girlfriend has a relationship progress with the player. The happier they are, the higher the progress will be. Special outfits will be rewarded to the player if they obtain a 100% relationship. Here are the rewards for each of the girlfriends:

Pimp Suit : Make 100% progress with Denise Robinson

: Make 100% progress with Denise Robinson Rural Clothes : Make 100% progress with Helena Wankstein

: Make 100% progress with Helena Wankstein Racing Suit : Make 100% progress with Michelle Cannes

: Make 100% progress with Michelle Cannes Medical Uniform : Make 100% progress with Katie Khan

: Make 100% progress with Katie Khan Cop Uniform : Make 100% progress with Barbara Schternvart

: Make 100% progress with Barbara Schternvart Latex Suit: Make 100% progress with Millie Perkins

Even if the relationship goes down, the players will still keep their special outfit.

Job uniforms

A few special outfits are related to story missions in GTA San Andreas. Players will need to wear them at one point or another, since they often have to pose as somebody else. Here are the special outfits involving particular jobs:

Valet Uniform : Finish the mission 555 We Tip

: Finish the mission 555 We Tip Croupier Outfit: Complete the bank heist in Breaking the Bank at Caligula's

Valet missions can only be done if the player wears the proper uniform. Meanwhile, the croupier outfit serves no purpose beyond cosmetic use.

Ski mask

This rare clothing item will only appear on Burglary side missions. It also makes a prominent appearance in Home Invasion, where side missions are introduced. Players cannot wear ski masks outside of these events.

