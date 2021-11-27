Where is the military base in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition?

GTA San Andreas players should be on the lookout for the secret military base in Bone County.

Area 69 is one of the most popular restricted areas in the entire series. Out in the desert wasteland lies a secretive military base. The easy part is trying to get inside, but the hard part is getting out. GTA San Andreas players should always be prepared to face the might of the military.

The Definitive Edition brings a few changes to Area 69, mainly with the lighting and shadows. It certainly looks better with these visual enhancements, but the gameplay is still the same. Players should do a little research if they want to make it out alive, since it's not going to be easy.

How to find the military base in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

Area 69 is one of the last major locations that players can visit in GTA San Andreas. This secret military base holds a few valuable goods that players can steal. However, they need to exercise caution whenever they approach the base. Here's what players should know when looking for it.

Head over to Bone County

Area 69 can be found in the middle of Bone County. GTA San Andreas players will recognize this area because of its rocky terrain and small population.

This particular region will not be unlocked until players complete the final San Fierro mission, Ya Ka-Boom-Boom. If players try to visit Bone County beforehand, they will be met with resistance from law enforcement.

The military base can be spotted from a wide distance. It's right next to the Verdant Meadows airfield, a major save point in GTA San Andreas. Players can use it for closer proximity to Area 69.

Area 69 is heavily guarded

Players will automatically receive a five-star wanted level if they enter the military base. This means the FBI will be sent after them in full force. Helicopters will also chase the player around, which can be a nuisance. The safest way to escape is to run back to the airfield and use the save point.

Flying over the military base is also a dangerous idea. Area 69 makes strategic use of Surface-to-Air Missiles (SAM). They will start to shoot at nearby players and blow up their aircraft. Powerful Hydras will also be sent after the player, so they should use extreme caution.

During the Black Project mission, players have to avoid searchlights. If they are caught, the military base will be alerted of their presence.

Sneaking into the base

Area 69 does play a notable role in the story. Players will eventually have to sneak inside the base to steal a jetpack. GTA San Andreas has a limited time-only achievement for the Black Project mission, known as They Can't Stop All of Us. Here's what players can do to complete this objective:

“Sneak into the underground base without setting off the alarm above ground during "Black Project".”

The underground complex cannot be revisited after the mission, unless players use specific glitches. At the very least, they can always come back to steal weapons and vehicles.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul