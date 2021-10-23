GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition: Release dates, price, system requirements and more

GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition has finally arrived, and Rockstar has revealed all of the details regarding the highly anticipated game.

Rockstar has also made the game available for pre-order, confirmed its release dates, and even shared some details regarding the changes. Most of this is available on the official page dedicated to the remastered trilogy. This article delves into some of the most important information regarding the game that players should be aware of.

Everything we know about the GTA Remastered Trilogy so far

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive EditionComing November 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and the Rockstar Games Launcher. Pre-Order Now: rsg.ms/6c7ba44 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive EditionComing November 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and the Rockstar Games Launcher. Pre-Order Now: rsg.ms/6c7ba44 https://t.co/rVGIXjOXfW

Release dates

The remastered GTA trilogy will be available digitally on November 11, 2021 for the PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and the Rockstar Games Launcher (RGL) on PC. Physical copies will be sold in limited numbers starting December 6, 2021. Mobile versions for iOS and Android will be arriving later in the first half of 2022.

Pricing

Any impatient fan who wishes to get their hands on the game before everybody else can pre-order it from the Rockstar Games Store. It costs $59.99 in the US across all platforms, whether it's PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, or PC. Players who buy the game before January 5, 2022 will get a $10 discount that they can spend on any Rockstar Games title priced $15 or above.

System requirements

Minimum PC requirements:

Supported OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor (CPU): Intel® Core™ i5-6600K / AMD FX-6300

Intel® Core™ i5-6600K / AMD FX-6300 Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2 GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3 GB

Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2 GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3 GB Memory (RAM): 8 GB

8 GB Required Disk Space: 45 GB

Recommended PC requirements:

Supported OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor (CPU): Intel® Core™ i7-2700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Intel® Core™ i7-2700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4 GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4 GB

Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4 GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4 GB Memory (RAM): 16 GB

16 GB Required Disk Space: 45 GB

Other additional details

Even though they have maintained the same style as the original games, the remasters are vastly different. This is exactly what Rockstar Games had promised, and players are certainly glad that the remaster didn't turn out to be a simple texture upscaling.

The most obvious changes are in regards to the graphics. The GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy is visually superior to the originals with improved lighting and shadows, better reflections, and enhanced character models.

The control scheme is also supposed to be different, as it has been modeled after that of GTA 5. It would definitely be interesting to see how the iconic old missions play out with the new controls.

