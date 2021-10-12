GTA: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition remasters could be released physically in December

Since Rockstar announced GTA The Trilogy, all social media platforms have been exploding with news and reactions. According to gaming journalist Andy Robinson, GTA: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition Remasters will be released physically in December.

Although the physical copies will only be available for the last-gen consoles, it is alleged that the games will receive a boxed release before Christmas.

According to Tom Henderson, the GTA Trilogy is currently scheduled to be released on November 11. Also, the budgets have been allocated to various agencies for the mentioned date.

Andy Robinson stated that the boxed editions of the GTA trilogy would be out on December 7. Andy also mentioned that although the dates for the physical copies might be accurate, it doesn't rule out Tom Henderson's release date claim (above tweet).

One retailer suggested that the three-game remaster package would be sold at a premium price on next-gen consoles. According to RetailerBase.com, the titles are set to be sold for $70/£70 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The retailer lists the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One versions of Trilogy for a retail price of $60/£60. Rockstar is yet to confirm the pricing details officially.

There is no official price available for the physical editions of GTA The Trilogy, and it is rumored that the games will be taken off the Steam store and will be exclusively sold on Rockstar Store Launcher.

Many players are patiently waiting for this release as they want to play the remastered versions of their favorite titles. The 20th anniversary of GTA 3 marks a milestone for Rockstar. That was the first time players got to experience the series in 3D, and having remastered editions for the games is a brilliant idea.

