GTA The Remastered Trilogy vs. GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced: Which game should fans be more excited for?

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced was recently announced by Rockstar Games and is set to come out in March 2022. On another note, there are many rumors and leaks about GTA's The Remastered Trilogy, and fans are expecting the game to be out sometime next year.

These two titles are allegedly the next releases from Rockstar under the GTA series, and many fans are thrilled to experience these games. Although the games are not said to be out until next year, players are all excited to see what Rockstar Games has to offer.

Which game should fans be more excited for,

GTA The Trilogy or GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced?

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced has been officially announced and is said to be out in March 2022. GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced is supposed to be the polished version of GTA 5 that is to be released for the next-gen consoles.

There have been many backlashes to the trailer for GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced, with the community spamming the dislike button on the YouTube trailer of the game. A majority of players didn't see any noticeable improvements to the game, and many gamers shunned the game as a disappointment in terms of graphics, to say the least.

All-in-all, the community didn't react well to the GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced trailer, and players don't have high hopes from the game when it releases.

GTA The Remastered Trilogy

According to sources from Kotaku, Rockstar Games is working on remastering the classic trilogy. GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas are allegedly getting remastered and are said to be out sometime next year. However, there is no word from Rockstar Games about these remasters, but the fans are quite excited for this release.

The remastering of the classic trilogy is something that the community is looking forward to. Many players love GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas, and quite a few of them play these games even today. If these games are getting a remaster, the community will enjoy playing these games with advanced graphics as the games have amazing stories but outdated graphics.

Conclusion

The community is very disappointed with Rockstar Games over the trailer of GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced. Fans have lost interest in the release of GTA 5 for the next-gen console. If the rumors are true about GTA The Remastered Trilogy, fans would rather buy it over the Expanded and Enhanced.

A gamer's likes and dislikes, as well as availability, will also decide on which of the two titles the players would like to try.

